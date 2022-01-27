E.J. Liddell's legacy a work in progress as he nears Ohio State history
E.J. Liddell doesn’t really have time to deal with his legacy at this point. There’s still too much to do.
Coming out of middle school and high school, he was known as “the guy” on his teams. It’s what he aspired to be with Ohio State at the college level.
Heading into the 2021-22 season, it was no secret Liddell was coming into his final campaign with the Buckeyes. It was something head coach Chris Holtmann was never shy about declaring.
But the junior forward has one goal in mind. He not only wants to leave Columbus as “the guy,” but he wants to leave remembered, beloved.
He wants to leave a legacy, even if it’s something he can’t yet truly comprehend.
It’s something he’s still working through after his high school days, talking with his former teammates, telling them it’s just setting in that he two two state championships with them at Belleville West High School.
“It’s crazy because we don’t know how big of a thing that is until we are probably done playing,” Liddell said, reminiscing, remembering how it only took until sophomore year to reach 1,000 points, leaving high school with more than 2,500 points to his name.
But Liddell still has an idea of how big Thursday’s game could be.
He sits 12 points away from becoming the 60th player in Ohio State history to reach 1,000 career points. To him, it’s the culmination of three years worth of learning experiences, humbling moments and adversity, things that have made him the player he is now.
As far as how Liddell plans to get to 1,000 career points, that’s no secret either: letting the offense flow naturally, which led to the first 988 points of his collegiate career he will have taking the court Thursday night in Minnesota.
The 1,000-point milestone is truly inevitable. The offense runs through Liddell. Ohio State’s success flows through Liddell. The Buckeyes only go where the junior forward takes them.
But when those 12 points are scored, likely at “The Barn” in Minneapolis, in front of a crowd that had only seen in twice in his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Liddell knows his work isn’t done.
His legacy may be secured, cemented. But there’s still too much to do.
He’s still growing, still trying to be molded into the best player and person he can be by those around him.
“He’s never let off the gas on me honestly,” Liddell said of Holtmann. “Every day, he’s coached me as hard as he can. He’s still going to push me no matter what goes on in my life because I’m not a complete player yet and I know that.”
Liddell’s not a finished product. Holtmann knows that, the junior forward knows that.
That’s the mentality that brought Liddell into Ohio State’s record books, but it’s also the mentality Ohio State depends on, something Holtmann explained to Liddell and his family before the forward’s junior season.
Since Liddell found himself in Columbus, he’s grown as the program’s grown. He’s broken out as the program’s broken out, turning into one of the best players in the Big Ten as a sophomore and blossoming into one of the best players in the country as a junior.
Stagnant has never been part of Liddell’s vocabulary. It’s something Ohio State can’t afford from its leading scorer either, a physical example of the culture Holtmann was molding, carrying the weight as a leader, an example, an advocate and, eventually, a captain.
“We felt pretty optimistic about him just because we knew the character and the person he was along with his talent,” Holtmann said. “I don’t know if you would script it. He’s had a pretty doggone good run here. It’s hard to ever project the kind of success he’s had — you don’t ever want to put that on a kid — but it’s been pretty optimal.
“I just loved every day coaching him. And we’ve coached him. We’ve pushed him because we want him to experience everything that he wants in his life and his family wants for his life. For that to happen, he has to continue to grow as a player.”
From outside the program, this will be how Liddell will be remembered: the player whose development and rise was paralleled with Ohio State’s rise under Holtmann.
“He’s one of those guys where you can reflect on and say, ‘OK, Ohio State gave a lot to him, but he gave a lot to this place,’” Holtmann said.
But there’s a part of his legacy that most people will not have a chance to see.
It’s what former Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson and other players on that 2019-20 team did for him: dapping him up each time they saw him, building up the team chemistry, leaving a lasting impression so the connections they built with him could be passed on when he was the veteran.
Now, Liddell’s doing the same thing.
“I just want to be remembered just as being a great person, honestly,” Liddell said. “Around this program, I know all the managers’ names. I know everybody in the program’s names. I just feel like those things are important, really: just being a great individual every single day coming into this program, being remembered as one of those guys, not even as a basketball player.”
Liddell’s goals are coming closer.
There’s still work to be done to become “the guy” for Ohio State, to be beloved, to be remembered. But it’s not something he wanted to think about too hard, leading him to overthink, forcing things on the court he knows he doesn’t need to force.
What his development comes down to is simply humility, realizing he’s not a finished product, that through the accolades and the history, he continues to be a work in progress.
To those around him, that’s just E.J. being E.J. And that’s something he will continue doing even when he hits his 1,001st and 1,002nd points.
“If I was a good basketball player and just like a mean person off the court, I feel like it wouldn’t be the same,” Liddell said. “Just me being who I am is going to leave my legacy here.”