E.J. Liddell named to Karl Malone Award watch list

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The eyes remain on E.J. Liddell ahead of the start of his junior season.

The Ohio State forward was named to the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year watch list Thursday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, recognizing the top power forwards in Division 1 college basketball.

Liddell joins Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Maryland's Donta Scott and Purdue's Trevion Williams as candidates for the award from the Big Ten.

In 2020-21, Liddell earned first-team All-Big Ten honors averaging 16.2 points per game. He was also named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team, scoring 23 points and 14 rebounds in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Oral Roberts.

Liddell was named as a preseason All-American by College Hoops Today.

The watch list will be narrowed to 10 in January before naming five finalists in February, which will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame selection committee, who will pick a winner.

Ohio State opens its 2021-22 season Nov. 9 against Akron.