 E.J. Liddell named first-team All-Big Ten, Branham named third-team
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-08 11:08:28 -0600') }} basketball

Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
After being named as a first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and second-team by the media as a sophomore, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell got both on his side after his junior season.

The junior was named first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.

Liddell finished the regular season averaging 19.4 points per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 37.5% from deep, adding 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 turnovers per game. He finished with seven double-doubles, including two in his final three games of the regular season against Nebraska and Michigan, respectively.

Liddell was also named to the coaches’ all-defensive team.

Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham was named as a third-team All-Big Ten member by both the coaches and the media.

Averaging 29.2 minutes per game, the freshman guard averaged 13.2 minutes per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 43.6% from 3, bringing in 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 turnovers per game.

Starting with his 35-point performance on the road against Nebraska Jan. 2, Branham averaged 16,9 points per game, shooting 52.3% from the field.

Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens was named as a 2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Here’s a look at which players earned All-Big Ten honors from both the media and the coaches.


2021-22 All Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (coaches) 

First team

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (unanimous)

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (unanimous)

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (unanimous)

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey

Second team (additional honorees due to ties)

Illinois guard Trent Frazier

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson

Purdue center Zach Edey

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr.

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison

Third team (additional honorees due to ties)

Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer

Michigan State guard Gabe Brown

Nebraska forward Bryce McGowens

Ohio State guard Malaki Branham

Purdue forward Trevion Williams

Rutgers guard Geo Baker

Honorable mention

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon

Maryland guard Fatts Russell

Michigan State forward Malik Hall

Minnesota forward Jamison Battle

Minnesota guard Payton Willis

Penn State forward John Harrar

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl

All-Freshman Team

Ohio State forward Malaki Branham

Michigan forward Moussa Diabate

Michigan State guard Max Christie

Nebraska forward Bryce McGowens

Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr.

All-Defensive Team

Illinois guard Trent Frazier

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell

Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell

Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr.

2021-22 All Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (media) 

First team

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (unanimous)

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (unanimous)

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey

Second team

Illinois guard Trent Frazier

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson

Purdue center Zach Edey

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr.

Third team

Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison

Nebraska forward Bryce McGowens

Ohio State guard Malaki Branham

Purdue forward Trevion Williams

Honorable mention

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson

Indiana forward Race Thompson

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon

Maryland guard Fatts Russell

Maryland guard Eric Ayala

Michigan guard Eli Brooks

Michigan State guard Gabe Brown

Maryland forward Jamison Battle

Minnesota guard Payton Willis

Northwestern forward Pete Nance

Penn State forward John Harrar

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic

Rutgers guard Geo Baker

Rutgers forward Caleb McConnell

Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy

Rutgers forward Clifford Omoruyi

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl

