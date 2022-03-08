E.J. Liddell named first-team All-Big Ten, Branham named third-team

After being named as a first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and second-team by the media as a sophomore, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell got both on his side after his junior season.

The junior was named first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.

Liddell finished the regular season averaging 19.4 points per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 37.5% from deep, adding 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 turnovers per game. He finished with seven double-doubles, including two in his final three games of the regular season against Nebraska and Michigan, respectively.

Liddell was also named to the coaches’ all-defensive team.

Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham was named as a third-team All-Big Ten member by both the coaches and the media.

Averaging 29.2 minutes per game, the freshman guard averaged 13.2 minutes per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 43.6% from 3, bringing in 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 turnovers per game.

Starting with his 35-point performance on the road against Nebraska Jan. 2, Branham averaged 16,9 points per game, shooting 52.3% from the field.

Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens was named as a 2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Here’s a look at which players earned All-Big Ten honors from both the media and the coaches.



