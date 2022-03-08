E.J. Liddell named first-team All-Big Ten, Branham named third-team
After being named as a first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and second-team by the media as a sophomore, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell got both on his side after his junior season.
The junior was named first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.
Liddell finished the regular season averaging 19.4 points per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 37.5% from deep, adding 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 turnovers per game. He finished with seven double-doubles, including two in his final three games of the regular season against Nebraska and Michigan, respectively.
Liddell was also named to the coaches’ all-defensive team.
Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham was named as a third-team All-Big Ten member by both the coaches and the media.
Averaging 29.2 minutes per game, the freshman guard averaged 13.2 minutes per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 43.6% from 3, bringing in 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 turnovers per game.
Starting with his 35-point performance on the road against Nebraska Jan. 2, Branham averaged 16,9 points per game, shooting 52.3% from the field.
Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens was named as a 2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.
Here’s a look at which players earned All-Big Ten honors from both the media and the coaches.
2021-22 All Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (coaches)
First team
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (unanimous)
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (unanimous)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (unanimous)
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey
Second team (additional honorees due to ties)
Illinois guard Trent Frazier
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson
Purdue center Zach Edey
Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison
Third team (additional honorees due to ties)
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer
Michigan State guard Gabe Brown
Nebraska forward Bryce McGowens
Ohio State guard Malaki Branham
Purdue forward Trevion Williams
Rutgers guard Geo Baker
Honorable mention
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon
Maryland guard Fatts Russell
Michigan State forward Malik Hall
Minnesota forward Jamison Battle
Minnesota guard Payton Willis
Penn State forward John Harrar
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl
All-Freshman Team
Ohio State forward Malaki Branham
Michigan forward Moussa Diabate
Michigan State guard Max Christie
Nebraska forward Bryce McGowens
Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr.
All-Defensive Team
Illinois guard Trent Frazier
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell
Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell
Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr.
2021-22 All Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (media)
First team
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (unanimous)
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (unanimous)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey
Second team
Illinois guard Trent Frazier
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson
Purdue center Zach Edey
Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr.
Third team
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison
Nebraska forward Bryce McGowens
Ohio State guard Malaki Branham
Purdue forward Trevion Williams
Honorable mention
Indiana guard Xavier Johnson
Indiana forward Race Thompson
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon
Maryland guard Fatts Russell
Maryland guard Eric Ayala
Michigan guard Eli Brooks
Michigan State guard Gabe Brown
Maryland forward Jamison Battle
Minnesota guard Payton Willis
Northwestern forward Pete Nance
Penn State forward John Harrar
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic
Rutgers guard Geo Baker
Rutgers forward Caleb McConnell
Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy
Rutgers forward Clifford Omoruyi
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl