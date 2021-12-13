E.J. Liddell named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell shined for the Buckeyes last week in wins against Towson and then-No. 22 Wisconsin. For it, the junior forward had a chance to add to his trophy case.



Liddell was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week along with Purdue's Trevion Williams, averaging 21.5 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 assists in those two games. He shot 63.6% from the field in wins against the Tigers and the Badgers, making 13-of-15 from the free-throw line.

This season, Liddell has recorded five games with 20 points or more, including three or more assists in six games. He is No. 3 in the country in free throws attempted with 75.

Ohio State has had one Player of the Week honoree in each of the past three seasons: Kaleb Wesson on Dec. 24, 2018 and Nov. 18, 2019, along with Duane Washington Jr. on Feb. 22, 2021.

This is Liddell's first Big Ten Player of the Week award.