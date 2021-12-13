 ScarletAndGrayReport - E.J. Liddell named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-13 12:38:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

E.J. Liddell named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell shined for the Buckeyes last week in wins against Towson and then-No. 22 Wisconsin. For it, the junior forward had a chance to add to his trophy case.

Liddell was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week along with Purdue's Trevion Williams, averaging 21.5 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 assists in those two games. He shot 63.6% from the field in wins against the Tigers and the Badgers, making 13-of-15 from the free-throw line.

This season, Liddell has recorded five games with 20 points or more, including three or more assists in six games. He is No. 3 in the country in free throws attempted with 75.

Ohio State has had one Player of the Week honoree in each of the past three seasons: Kaleb Wesson on Dec. 24, 2018 and Nov. 18, 2019, along with Duane Washington Jr. on Feb. 22, 2021.

This is Liddell's first Big Ten Player of the Week award.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}