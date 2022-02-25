Ohio State forward E.J Liddell wasn’t going to go out on the court at the State Farm Center against No. 15 Illinois and “BS” his teammates.

He was not doing well after the Indiana game Monday night.

“My man needed fluids the night after the IU game,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “He was in the hospital for a little bit just because… it turned out to be just the flu. He had just a lot of fatigue. He was fine. He was good enough to play.”

Going into Thursday questionable for the Buckeyes’ ranked road matchup, Liddell had a decision to make, hinging on whether or not he could give his teammates 100% out there.

So the junior forward took a nap, called his mother and found his way into the starting lineup against the Fighting Illini, feeling good enough to give it all.