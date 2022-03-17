PITTSBURGH — E.J. Liddell is happy to be back in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s no secret it’s his last one, already talking about legacy and what his time at Ohio State meant to him. But he’s staying in the moment, emphasizing the importance of Friday's first-round matchup with Loyola-Chicago being a collective effort, one where the Buckeyes need to be healthy and ready to compete.

But while Liddell remains in the moment, his motives are long term.