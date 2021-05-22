Dynamic Duos: Touchdowns (Part Three)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – As questions persist at several positions for the 2021 Ohio State Buckeyes, one position that is not a concern is wide receiver, outside of maybe how do you make sure you keep everyone happy with a stacked room at the position?

With a one-two punch of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the Buckeyes not only have the best top-two receivers of any team in the nation but also have the deepest room surrounding them.

Over the course of a three-plus year career, Olave already has 1,775 yards with 111 receptions to go along with 22 touchdowns. Wilson has played one year less, but his numbers are impressive as well with 73 receptions for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns.

It got us to thinking, what have been the most impressive one-two punches at receiver in Ohio State history? Let’s not forget that this is a program with a heavy dose of running DNA in its roots and the passing numbers have not always been there.

But you might also be surprised to find out that it doesn’t have to be a Ryan Day or Urban Meyer-led team to put up the passing numbers, there were some impressive numbers that were under the regimes of Jim Tressel and John Cooper as well.