Dynamic Duos: Touchdowns (Part Three)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – As questions persist at several positions for the 2021 Ohio State Buckeyes, one position that is not a concern is wide receiver, outside of maybe how do you make sure you keep everyone happy with a stacked room at the position?
With a one-two punch of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the Buckeyes not only have the best top-two receivers of any team in the nation but also have the deepest room surrounding them.
Over the course of a three-plus year career, Olave already has 1,775 yards with 111 receptions to go along with 22 touchdowns. Wilson has played one year less, but his numbers are impressive as well with 73 receptions for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns.
It got us to thinking, what have been the most impressive one-two punches at receiver in Ohio State history? Let’s not forget that this is a program with a heavy dose of running DNA in its roots and the passing numbers have not always been there.
But you might also be surprised to find out that it doesn’t have to be a Ryan Day or Urban Meyer-led team to put up the passing numbers, there were some impressive numbers that were under the regimes of Jim Tressel and John Cooper as well.
We are wrapping up three days of looking at some of these numbers. On Thursday we looked at yardage and on Friday we looked at receptions.
But neither of those have anything to do with what determines the outcome of the game, points.
You can double up your opponent in total yardage or catches but if you can't put points on the board, you are not going to win the game.
How do these numbers shake out? We take a look at five teams on the top as well as the one on the bottom of our 30-plus year sample size and bring the results to you.
|Year
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Total
|
1995
|
Terry Glenn - 17
|
Rickey Dudley - 7
|
24
|
2018
|
Parris Campbell - 12
|
Terry McLaurin - 11
|
23
|
2019
|
Chris Olave - 12
|
KJ Hill - 10
|
22
|
2014
|
Devin Smith - 12
|
Michael Thomas - 9
|
21
|
1997
|
David Boston - 14
|
Dee Miller -5
|
19
|
*1991
|
Bernard Edwards - 2
|
Joey Galloway - 1 (OR)
Cedric Saunders - 1 (OR)
Jeff Ellis - 1
|
3
1. 1995
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news