In a season filled with numerous amounts of awards and records, Dwayne Haskins has added yet another to his mantle as he has won the Chicago Tribune's 2018 Silver Football Award, given out to the Big Ten's best player as voted by the conference's head coaches.

For how dominant Haskins has been in the scale of the Big Ten and in the national spotlight, he only received five of 13 possible first-place votes. Four players received two first-place votes: Michigan's Devin Bush, Purdue's Rondale Moore, Penn State's Trace McSorley and Wisconsin Jonathan Taylor, while Michigan Rashod Gary received one first-place vote.

The redshirt sophomore from Potomac, Md., Haskins joins other notable Buckeyes that have won the award: J.T. Barrett in 2018, Braxton Miller in 2012 and 2013, Troy Smith in 2006 as well as players like Joe Germaine, Orlando Pace, Eddie George, Art Schlichter and Archie Griffin.

This award was added to his plethora of accolades with six Big Ten Offensive Player of the week award, along with capturing the Big Ten Offensive Player of the year and Big Ten Quarterback of the year. Haskins was a semi-finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the year, the Maxwell Award and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, but didn't turn out to be a finalist for any of the awards.

The only postseason award that is left for Haskins to capture is the Heisman trophy which one would think to be between himself, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, Washington State's Gardner Minshew and West Virginia's Will Grier.

Haskins has had a wonderful year at quarterback, the best statistically in the history of Ohio State, going 314-for-455 passing, 4081 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Not only is Haskins gifted in throwing the football with a completion percentage of 69 percent, but he has also become a lethal runner in the last two victories against Maryland and Michigan rushing for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

Haskins will look to add to his record-breaking numbers and give a case for a possible Heisman trophy when the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 p.m.