Following a 28-23 win against the Huskies, Haskins took a little time to make a decision, even if most of the world knew what that decision was going to be.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins played his final game in an Ohio State uniform against Washington in the Rose Bowl.

They say that dreams come true and when they do, that there's a beautiful thing... Scarlet & Gray Forever #BuckeyeNation #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/ngHQfLq8C7

With the declaration, Haskins forgoes two remaining years of eligibility at Ohio State.



Ohio State fans got their fist glimpse of what could be from Haskins after an injury to J.T. Barrett against Michigan in last year's rendition of The Game. Then a redshirt freshman, Haskins entered the game for his first meaningful minutes at quarterback for Ohio State trailing 20-14 in quarter three.

ALSO: Latest on Ohio State coaching search

What he did from there was complete six of seven passes for 94 yards, with 24 rushing yards including a scramble that set up J.K. Dobbins for a go-ahead score. Ohio State won the game 31-20.

It barely scratched the surface of what came next.



Haskins broke multiple single-season school records in his lone year starting at quarterback for the Buckeyes, including passing yards (4,831), completion percentage (70-percent), and passing touchdowns (50). He recorded six of the top seven single-game passing yard performances in Buckeye history and two of the five six-touchdown games.

School records weren't the only thing Haskins broke. The Big Ten conference records for passing yards and touchdowns, held by Purdue quarterbacks Curtis Painter and Drew Brees respectively, also fell behind Haskins's marks.

Statistically, it's arguably the greatest season ever for an Ohio State quarterback.

For his efforts Haskins was named first-team all-conference by both the coaches and media, named the Graham-George Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, picked up third-team all-American honors from the Associated Press, and received an invite to New York as one of three Heisman Trophy finalists.



His record as a starter finishes at 13-1, which doesn't include the above-mentioned game against the Wolverines.

Most analysts now project Haskins as the top available quarterback in the upcoming draft, a potential first round or even top 10 selection.

For Ohio State next season, it will likely hand over the field general reigns to upcoming redshirt sophomore Tate Martell or Justin Fields with Matthew Baldwin also in the mix.

