Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.

COLUMBUS — It wasn't what anyone expected from Ohio State in its season opener, but it may have been just what the Buckeyes needed. After a season -- and off-season -- of doubt, full of questions about just how tough Ryan Day's program could be, Ohio State toppled No. 5-ranked Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. "We just beat the No. 5 team in the country by 11 points," Day said postgame. "I couldn't be any prouder of the way we played. A lot of people questioned our toughness after last year. Well, you look at the film and be the judge." The film will show a number of things that need to be fixed if the Buckeyes want to compete for a national championship but it will no doubt show plenty of things to be encouraged by. What players stood out against the Fighting Irish? Here are the picks from the Dotting the 'Eyes staff.

Offensive Player of the Game: RB Miyan Williams

It's easy -- and fair -- to point to the bruising, relentless running style of Miyan Williams down the stretch of the fourth quarter as a turning point in the game against Notre Dame. The third-year running back from Cincinnati finished with 84 yards on 14 carries against the Fighting Irish and changed the tenor of the game during a 95-yard Buckeyes touchdown march in the final quarter but it was a brilliant sideline catch on a key Ohio State third-down conversion earlier in that drive where Williams made his biggest play of the night. It's not easy splitting reps, especially at running back, but Miyan Williams was ready when his number was called and came up huge for the Buckeyes when they needed it most.

Defensive Player of the Game: LB Tommy Eichenberg

The senior linebacker was no doubt helped by a defensive line that kept second-level defenders clean, but Eichenberg picked up from where he left off in a standout Rose Bowl performance back in January. Against the Irish, he posted nine tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss. Eichenberg just always seemed to be in the right spot on Saturday night, and it’s clear Jim Knowles sees him as a weapon in the pass rush — he was set loose on a couple of blitzes that ended in sacks. Eichenberg also flashed sideline-to-sideline closing ability with a couple of timely tackles on the perimeter. Knowles said Eichenberg had picked up the coordinator’s defensive scheme as quickly as any player he’s had before. That showed against Notre Dame. Saturday was the start to what should be a very productive season.

X-Factor of the Game: WR Xavier Johnson

After years of grinding towards a scholarship opportunity and working in anonymity, Xavier Johnson finally had a chance to perform in the spotlight. The wide receiver made the most of his opportunity, coming off the bench to boost a banged-up unit by snagging the go-ahead touchdown for the Buckeyes. After that fairytale moment, Johnson followed it up with a huge special-teams tackle on the ensuing kickoff that reinforced just how valuable he can be at Ohio State. On a team littered with proven superstars, a former walk-on wound up producing some of the brightest moments in a top-five showdown at the Horseshoe.