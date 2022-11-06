DTE Helmet Stickers: Ohio State knocks off Northwestern in unusual ways
Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.
EVANSTON, Ill.. — It didn't happen in the way that Ohio State usually wins its football games, but the Buckeyes improved to 9-0 with a 21-7 win at Northwestern on Saturday.
It was a game that will be remembered for the wind more than anything else that happened on the field. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said it was that wind -- something he's never experienced as a head coach -- that put his offense in a position it isn't accustomed to being in.
“I've never been around conditions like this,” Day said postgame. “I don't know what the numbers show, but there must have been 30-mile-an-hour winds. And if you ever tried playing golf in 30-mile-an-hour winds, it's hard to get off the tee, forget throw a football.
"We saw this coming, So we had a plan. You could see we were under center some and tried to handle it that way. I mean, there were times when I was concerned about the snap coming back in the shotgun; it was so windy. And obviously, there was rain there."
Ohio State all but forgot about throwing the football and Northwestern was ready for the Buckeyes running game. It was a hard-fought, important win on the road in the Big Ten but it's a game that may have revealed a bit about how to attack the Ohio State defense. Northwestern, running without a quarterback for much of the game and choosing to run the wildcat instead, moved the ball fairly well against the normally stout Buckeyes defense.
In the end, Ohio State did what it needed to and is now 9-0. As usual, the gang at Dotting the 'Eyes is putting together a list of players that stood out above the rest.
It's time for DTE Helmet Stickers.
Offensive Player of the Game: RB Miyan Williams
After logging just two plays against Penn State before leaving due to injury, Williams returned against Northwestern and carried the load for a team that needed it in adverse conditions. Williams toted it a career-high 26 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't the most efficient day, but Williams is Ohio State's best running back when it comes to making something out of nothing, and he did that a few times against the Wildcats.
His long run of the day, a 27-yard touchdown scamper, featured some physical running and a nice cut-back move to find open space. Williams isn't at 100 percent, but he toughed out another strong performance. As long as he's healthy enough to play, he's clearly Ohio State's top running back option.
Defensive Player of the Game: SAF Ronnie Hickman
A few more cracks opened in front on him than normal, and for a stretch that made it look a lot like last year for Ronnie Hickman. The safety net was called on a handful of times to keep Northwestern from breaking loose for a touchdown, and for the most part the veteran safety was up to the challenge with sure-handed tackling. By and large, the Buckeyes were stout when it mattered, getting critical short-yardage stops, refusing to wilt despite facing a high volume of plays and ultimately holding Northwestern to just a single touchdown.
The usual suspects like Tommy Eichenberg, J.T. Tuimoloau and Zach Harrison were key to that effort as always. But Hickman had to carry more of the tackling load against the Wildcats, and he responded with a double-digit performance.
X-Factor of the Game: QB C.J. Stroud
It feels weird even typing it but the difference that C.J. Stroud provided for Ohio State on Saturday was with his legs. Stroud ran for a career-high 79 yards on six carries, including a pivotal 16-yard scamper on fourth down in the second quarter and a 44-yard keep that led to the game's final touchdown. The Buckeyes quarterback had a tough day throwing the ball but found a way to do what was needed in order to lead his team to another victory.
Saturday may have also showed Stroud the true value of being willing to keep the ball. On Miyan William's 27-yard third-quarter touchdown, Stroud's previous carries were enough to cause defensive hesitation for the Wildcats and opened the door for Williams to scamper for the go-ahead touchdown.
As the bigger moments for Ohio State come down the road, CJ Stroud showing that he can be a weapon with his legs could have major ramifications for the Buckeyes.