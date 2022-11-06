Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.

EVANSTON, Ill.. — It didn't happen in the way that Ohio State usually wins its football games, but the Buckeyes improved to 9-0 with a 21-7 win at Northwestern on Saturday.

It was a game that will be remembered for the wind more than anything else that happened on the field. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said it was that wind -- something he's never experienced as a head coach -- that put his offense in a position it isn't accustomed to being in.

“I've never been around conditions like this,” Day said postgame. “I don't know what the numbers show, but there must have been 30-mile-an-hour winds. And if you ever tried playing golf in 30-mile-an-hour winds, it's hard to get off the tee, forget throw a football.

"We saw this coming, So we had a plan. You could see we were under center some and tried to handle it that way. I mean, there were times when I was concerned about the snap coming back in the shotgun; it was so windy. And obviously, there was rain there."

Ohio State all but forgot about throwing the football and Northwestern was ready for the Buckeyes running game. It was a hard-fought, important win on the road in the Big Ten but it's a game that may have revealed a bit about how to attack the Ohio State defense. Northwestern, running without a quarterback for much of the game and choosing to run the wildcat instead, moved the ball fairly well against the normally stout Buckeyes defense.

In the end, Ohio State did what it needed to and is now 9-0. As usual, the gang at Dotting the 'Eyes is putting together a list of players that stood out above the rest.

It's time for DTE Helmet Stickers.



