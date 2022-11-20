Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose. COLLEGE PARK, Md. — As it has been for most of the second-half of the Ohio State, Saturday's game at Maryland felt weird at times. The Buckeyes offense seemed unstoppable at times and entirely out of rhythm at others while the defense, stout most of the season, struggled to slow down Taulia Tagovailoa and a talented group of Terrapins pass-catchers. When the final whistle blew, Ohio State had a 43-30 win in a game that felt closer than it needed to for most of the afternoon. It was a disjointed performance from the Buckeyes but a handful of players put the team on their back and helped move Ohio State to 11-0 on the season. As usual, the gang at Dotting the 'Eyes is putting together a list of players that stood out above the rest. It's time for DTE Helmet Stickers.

Offensive Player of the Game: RB Dallan Hayden

Just imagine what the fabulous freshman could do with a full game of work. For the second consecutive week, the Buckeyes needed Dallan Hayden to come off the bench to spark the ground game because of a health issue for the starter -- and Hayden is now building a compelling case that he deserves be on the field for those early snaps. Hayden was a one-cut, hard-charging, relentless-working dynamo when Ohio State absolutely needed him in an unexpectedly tight battle with Maryland. Hayden got 26 of his 27 rushing attempts after halftime, and he turned those opportunities into 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Buckeyes held off the Terrapins. The Game looms, and it seems plainly obvious that Hayden is going to need to be involved for Ohio State.

Defensive Player of the Game: DE Zach Harrison

Harrison effectively walked off the game with a pair of sacks in the fourth quarter. He all but ended Maryland's last-ditch effort at a comeback with a sack of Taulia Tagovailoa inside of 30 seconds to play, and really put a stamp on things on the next play with a strip sack that was recovered and returned by Steele Chambers for a touchdown. Harrison finished with five tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. It was the first multi-sack game of Harrison's career, which couldn't have come at a better time as the defense finally slammed the door on Maryland and turned its sights on Michigan next week.

X-Factor of the Game: SAF Lathan Ransom