Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.

COLUMBUS — Another week, another win for Ohio State that didn't feel exactly like people thought it would. But a 33-point victory when a number of big-time programs around the country lost and/or struggled mightily to win? Ryan Day will take that and so will his young Buckeyes. "If we're going to be the team we need to be, we need to keep building and keep growing," Ryan Day said postgame. "And there's certain areas that we gotta improve on. But any time the defense holds another offense from scoring a touchdown, it's going to be a good day for the Buckeyes.” And so with a 45-12 win over Arkansas State in the books, it's time for Ohio State to look ahead to its next game against Toledo. In the meantime, the staff of Dotting the 'Eyes is evaluating Saturday's performance against the Red Wolves. Who earned helmet stickers this weekend? Here are our picks.

Offensive Player of the Game: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The offseason hype might have been dialed up a bit too high, even if it was understandable after Marvin Harrison Jr.'s three-touchdown outburst in the Rose Bowl. But lost in that conversation was just how little experience Harrison truly had at wide receiver, and it made his five-catch debut in the opener last week seem more underwhelming than it might have actually been. Either way, the sophomore cranked up the volume again on Saturday against Arkansas State, routinely shredding an overmatched secondary to produce the second scoring hat trick of his young career. Harrison has the complete package for a receiver -- and he's only going to get better with more games under his belt.

Defensive Player of the Game: DT Michael Hall

Hall had a claim for this last week, and was Ohio State's official Defensive Player of the Game against Notre Dame. Let's give him the Helmet Stickers nod this week for showing up again. He finished with a sack and three tackles for loss on Saturday. It's clear that Hall is the energy-giver for this defense. When he's out there, everyone just seems to play with a little more juice. And Hall is showing a penchant for making the biggest impact in important moments. His tackle for loss on the opening drive last week helped Ohio State hold Notre Dame to a crucial field goal, rather than a touchdown. He did it again against Arkansas State, notching a second-quarter TFL to kick-start another red-zone stand and hold the Red Wolves to a field goal when the game was still close. Later, he had a timely fourth-down sack when Arkansas State was looking to cut into Ohio State's lead before the half.

X-Factor of the Game: WR Emeka Egbuka