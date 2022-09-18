Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.

COLUMBUS — Ohio State did whatever it wanted against Toledo on Saturday. When the final whistle blew, the Buckeyes were a handful of yards away from a school record and walked away from a primetime game with Toledo with a 77-21 blowout victory. The Ohio State offense was close to full strength when the game kicked off and the return of key weapons like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming seemed to boost the confidence of quarterback C.J. Stroud. "Once we get momentum going, it's kind of hard to stop us." Stroud said postgame. "It's just about execution and taking pride in that." Ohio State executed on Saturday and did so in a big, big way. Now the Buckeyes will turn their focus to Wisconsin and the Big Ten. Before conference play starts the crew at Dotting the 'Eyes is handing out one final round of pre-conference play helmet stickers. Who earned them for their performance against Toledo? Here are the picks from the DTE staff.

Offensive Player of the Game: QB C.J. Stroud

Saturday night was an absolute exhibition from C.J. Stroud. The Heisman candidate has had a few big moments in the Buckeyes first two games but his performance against the Rockets was undoubtedly his best of the season. Stroud completed 81 percent of his passes for 367 yards and five scores and once again showed improvement moving around the pocket, extending plays when needed, and combining that with remarkable touch and accuracy. It took Stroud three games a year ago to really find his rhythm and he seems to hitting it at the right time again for Ohio State.

Defensive Player of the Game: SAF Ronnie Hickman

There have been plenty more impressive performances statistically from the Ohio State safety individually, and certainly the number of points given up collectively irritated Ronnie Hickman on Saturday night as well. But the veteran defensive back did bring an end to the turnover drought that had stretched 10 full quarters for the Buckeyes with his interception against the Rockets, and that was significant on a couple of fronts. The takeaway and the ensuing touchdown at the moment stifled whatever hope the Rockets might have had of making the matchup competitive after halftime. And moving forward, Hickman's interception ensured there would be no more conversation about whether or not the Buckeyes will actually generate turnovers under new coordinator Jim Knowles. Hickman has been a quiet rock for Ohio State early in the season, and he only figures to be more valuable heading into Big Ten play.

X-Factor of the Game: TE Cade Stover