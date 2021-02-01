BuckeyeGrove - Driven by team progress, Kyle Young giving more than what's in box scores

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the officials blew their whistles with 5:01 left on the clock as Nittany Lions and Buckeyes basketball players found their places on the hash marks, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann couldn't turn to senior forward Kyle Young. Young had fouled out for the first time in his Buckeyes career, but fortunately for Holtmann, Ohio State held on for its 83-79 victory. Four days later, Young was back against Michigan State and iced the Spartans with a jumper in the game's final two minutes to help the Buckeyes decisively win 79-62. “Anytime you get a win in the Ten, a win in general, really, is going to feel good," Young said. "Our plan was to come out, set the rules early, be the more aggressive, tougher team. I think we were able to do that offensively and defensively early on." The Canton, Ohio, native contributed 3-4 shooting and seven rebounds on Sunday as the Buckeyes cruised to their third-straight victory. Although Young's statistics don't pop off the box score, his mentality is much more: team-first. “I’m just happy we’re winning, happy my teammates are doing good," Young said. "It’s never really been about the personal glorification or whatever you want to call it. Happy we’re winning. We’ve been playing tough, putting in a lot of hard work.”

Young is no stranger to hard work; he graduated from Ohio State last summer with a degree in sport industry. He's also been named to the Academic All-Big Ten team twice. Since erupting for a career-high 17 points at Rutgers on Dec. 23, Young has quietly averaged 8.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per-game. In six of his last eight games, the veteran has been good for at least 23 minutes on the court. Following the win, Holtmann said he doesn’t bother himself with forecasts that others place on the Buckeyes; Big Ten Conference basketball isn’t a place for such labels. “I don’t really pay much attention to what the expectations would be,” Holtmann said. “This league, you can look and say ‘Wow, that team’s really struggling’ and they’ve lost five-straight, then two weeks later you can say ‘Wow, that’s the hottest team in the league.’" Holtmann also emphasized the maturity of this season’s squad that contributed to their on-court success and off-court chemistry. “We’ve got a group that has a really nice blend of older and young guys,” Holtmann said. “I really love coaching this group, so that gives me optimism, hopefully, we can keep getting better." Young's experience has provided as much value as any over his four seasons at Ohio State. Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell leads the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game, reaching at least 20 in four of his last five games. Freshman Zed Key has also adjusted to the demands of Big Ten basketball and even notched his first double-double in his fifth-career game on Dec. 13. Being the leader he is, Young knows the Buckeyes are capable of even more. “We’ve really been trying to work on post defense, owning the box more, not letting as easy of catches inside," Young said. "I think we’ve improved in that area. We still got to work on being more forceful offensively and defensively and getting what we want."

Kyle Young: Last five games Game Points Rebounds Assists at No. 14 Illinois 6 2 3 vs. Purdue 7 5 3 at No. 10 Wisconsin 8 4 1 vs. Penn State 10 5 0 vs. Michigan State 6 7 1