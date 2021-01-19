BuckeyeGrove - Down to the wire, No. 15 Ohio State loses 67-65 contest against Purdue

"It was a few too many," head coach Chris Holtmann said. "We did have some good looks, but it was a few too many, for sure. We tried to establish the paint, but as physical as the game was, we weren't able to do that."

All five Buckeyes starters made at least one 3-pointer as Ohio State took 35 shots from deep.

Purdue freshman guard Jaden Ivey made a 3-pointer on the ensuing play, and Buckeyes junior guard Duane Washington Jr. was fouled as he brought the ball up. He made his first free throw, but the rebound after his second shot was thrown away by Purdue.

Coming out of their timeout, Ohio State looked for Ahrens, whose 3-point attempt fell short but was reviewed after it looked like he may have been fouled. Officials ruled against a foul, awarding the Boilermakers possession.

Boilermakers junior guard Sasha Stefanovic tied the game at 64 with a 3-pointer of his own, forcing the Buckeyes to take their final timeout with 33:4 seconds left on the clock.

With 2:11 to go, sophomore forward E.J. Liddell hit his first of two free throws, and senior forward Kyle Young rebounded the second and kicked to junior forward Justin Ahrens , who hit his third 3-pointer of the game. Purdue took a timeout with 1:10 to go as Ohio State clung to a 64-61 lead.

Both teams entered with three-game winning streaks and it was the Boilermakers who prevailed.

⚡️👀 @JusticeSueing with the quick pass from the ground He's doing it all for @OhioStateHoops in the first half pic.twitter.com/Lva5M6hk5X

Purdue junior forward Trevion Williams won the opening tipoff and scored the game’s first points from down low. The Buckeyes turned the ball over on their first possession after Liddell's pass attempt was intercepted.

Ahrens scored Ohio State’s first points on three free-throws following an early foul from beyond the arc. Redshirt-junior forward Justice Sueing brought the ball down court and hit a 3-pointer to get the Buckeyes an early 6-4 lead with 18:13 left in the first half.

"I thought we played hard in stretches, just not quite hard enough," Holtmann said. "I didn't think we were as intentional enough about getting the ball in the post. I also think their pressure really bothered us because we weren't able to get the ball where we needed to get it."

Freshman forward Zed Key was the Buckeyes’ first substitution, coming in for Liddell with just under two minutes later. Ohio State continued to shoot from deep, getting out to 4-8 shooting from three but just 4-10 from the field eight minutes into the game.

Purdue went on a 9-1 scoring run to take the 17-16 lead with 10:22 left in the first half, thanks to five points from freshman big-man Zach Edey, who stands 7-foot-4. The Buckeyes finally hit their first non-3-pointer of the game on a layup from Young with 7:45 in the first half.

Ohio State’s 3-point attack continued as Washington Jr. hit back-to-back shots coming out of the under-6 timeout. The Buckeyes took 29 shots in the first half, and 22 of them were from beyond the arc. The 3-point scheme was strong enough that Washington Jr. sank another after Purdue committed a turnover with 2:58 left in the half.

"We need to get better at getting the ball where we want to get the ball," Washington Jr. said. "I think we just got to understand that they were all good shots. I thought we could've took a couple better ones, myself included. We got to stay confident."

The Buckeyes took a 37-31 lead into halftime behind 38% field goal shooting and nine 3-pointers. Their bench didn’t score in the first half despite five players coming off for anywhere between one and eight minutes.

Young joined the 3-point barrage with the Buckeyes' first-such shot of the second half. Ohio State's first bench points came from Key, who hit one of his two free throws with 16:20 to go. The 6-foot-8 senior finished with seven points and five rebounds.

Both teams went 2:40 without scoring a point before Edey dunked and Ohio State answered with a 3-pointer from Washington Jr., making it 48-41 with 12:23 left in the game.

Ohio State then shot 1-8 over the next four minutes, and turned the ball over twice following a pass-out-of-bounds by Young and a shot clock violation with 7:43 remaining. In nearly the same amount of time, Purdue didn't make a field goal as both teams hit a shooting dry spell with the score 50-46.

"We were getting good, open looks," Young said. "A majority of the time they were playing off. We want to take those shots because we have confidence in everybody that can shoot that."

Williams broke his team free from their slump with a layup following the timeout, and after a missed Buckeyes shot, Stefanovic and Williams made jumpers down low to push the Boilermakers ahead with 6:19 left.

Liddell had taken one shot in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, but his jumper with 4:23 remaining extended Ohio State's lead to 57-54. The 6-foot-7 sophomore scored 11 points and led the team in rebounds with seven.

Washington Jr. followed with his sixth 3-pointer of the game on the next possession, but Ivey answered with his own shot from deep to keep the Boilermakers within three, 60-57. Ohio State's 6-foot-3 junior scored a game-high 21 points and tied his career-high with six assists.

"The ebbs and flows, momentum turns - and our inability to make enough plays down the stretch - is hopefully, we'll see how we use it, a great learning experience for us," Holtmann said. "That's the beauty of playing in this league, it stings, but we hopefully can use it to move forward."

The Buckeyes will travel to Wisconsin to contest the 10th-ranked Badgers at 4 p.m. on Saturday.