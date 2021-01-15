BuckeyeGrove - Dosunmu, Cockburn await Ohio State in ranked road matchup with Illinois

Sure, Ohio State men’s basketball may have vanquished ranked foes and overcome size deficits this season, and even held its own on the perimeter without two point guards as recently as this past Wednesday. But the Buckeyes haven’t had to do all of those things at the same time, and certainly not at the level that they’ll have to against Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Illinois on Saturday if they hope to have any success. The two-headed monster spearing the No. 14 Fighting Illini (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten) attack presents formidable matchup problems for most teams in the country, let alone the conference, but that may be particularly true for the No. 21 Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3) if they carry their current lineup afflictions into their next road challenge. Dosunmu, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, gave the Buckeyes an up-close-and-personal look at his ever-evolving abilities last season, dropping 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting in Columbus last March, and he’s taken his game to a whole new level since then.

The team was rolling, as was the star player when the 2019-20 postseason was canceled.@IlliniMBB's @AyoDos_11 refers to it as "a tough pill to swallow," but he got to work for whatever was next.



All the hours in the weight room and gym paid off. 😤



Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/8Q9pbXWOA2 — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) January 10, 2021

The only player in the Big Ten with a higher scoring average than Dosunmu’s 22.4 points per game is Iowa center Luka Garza, and the six-point scoring jump he made from year two to year three is just one of many statistical improvements. The shifty playmaker is also averaging a career-high 4.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds, and he’s shooting higher percentages from the field, the 3-point line and the charity stripe this season. Particularly of note is the betterment of Dosunmu’s 3-point stroke, which he has taken from a 29.6 percent conversion rate a season ago to an eye-popping 42.2 percent clip in 2020-21. Dosunmu has three 30-point performances under his belt already this season, with two coming against Big Ten competition. His length and athleticism make Dosunmu a tough cover for any team’s backcourt at full-strength, but the Buckeyes will likely still be without a couple perimeter pieces on Saturday. Redshirt senior guard CJ Walker, out with torn ligaments in his hand, likely would not have been asked to cover Dosunmu, and neither would Bucknell transfer Jimmy Sotos, who could miss more time with a shoulder injury. But if redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing matches up with Dosunmu, as he did Northwestern guard Boo Buie this past week for stretches, it could create mismatches with Illinois’ three other starting guards; Adam Miller, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams.

Imagine, for a second, not having Ayo and Kofi on your team.



No. 12 @IlliniMBB is off to a good start.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/9EfaH2zger — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) January 11, 2021

The biggest issue for the Buckeyes though, in a literal sense, will be matching up with Coburn; a 7-foot-tall, 285-pound sophomore. With Kaleb Wesson anchored down low last season for Ohio State, Cockburn scored just six points against the Buckeyes. However, E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Zed Key –– each standing at 6-foot-8 or under –– will have their hands full with the assignment to say the least. The Illinois big man is averaging a Big Ten eighth-best 17.4 points per game, up four points from his freshman season, and he’s the only player in the conference to average at least 10 rebounds. Cockburn is scoring on nearly 70 percent of his shot attempts, and he’s averaging 20 points per game in the past eight games, including a 33-point outburst against Minnesota.

#B1GNews 📰⬇️@IlliniMBB sophomore center @kxng_alpha registered 2️⃣ double-doubles last week and now has 9️⃣ double-doubles on the season. That's the MOST by any player in the country. 🔥 #B1GMBBall news ➡️ https://t.co/PulwQiuXnW pic.twitter.com/LzqK4Giv6q — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) January 13, 2021