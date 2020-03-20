Sir Isaac Newton’s third law of physics states that for every action, there is an equal or opposite reaction. And while Newton wasn’t known for his love of football recruiting, his principles can easily be applied to the reaction a major commit can have on the recruiting landscape.

On Monday, four-star running back Evan Pryor committed to Ohio State over North Carolina and many others. Rated as the sixth-best running back in the class, Pryor also had Georgia and Penn State among his front-runners but this seemed to come down to the Buckeyes and the Tar Heels.

The Cornelius (N.C.) Hough standout had planned to take a late visit to Ohio State before making his decision, but with the coronavirus pandemic halting visits until April 15, that no longer became possible. That looked like it might benefit North Carolina, but Pryor said the diligent recruiting of coach Ryan Day and position coach Tony Alford was a huge selling point for the Buckeyes.

So was Ohio State’s ability to play for national titles almost every year - and it was another reason why the Buckeyes could not be beaten in his recruitment.

Today, we examine the other prospects that could be impacted by his decision.

