Does a 2023 LB represent what Jim Knowles wants for Ohio State's defense?

All throughout the offseason, we at Scarlet and Gray Report will start the day by answering a question related to Ohio State football, whether it has to do with the team in 2022, recruiting or looking back at past teams and players.

Jim Knowles has been busy.

Ever since he officially started as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator Jan. 2, he’s seemingly been out on the road, introducing himself to members of the 2022 class and recruiting for 2023 and beyond.

But there was one target that has been on Knowles' radar long before he got to Columbus: four-star outside linebacker Tackett Curtis, who’s the No. 39 player in the country, the No. 4 outside linebacker in the 2023 class and the No. 4 player out of Louisiana.

When he was the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, Knowles had already offered Curtis, who took a visit with the program June 12, one of 14 visits he took that month, including Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

And as soon as he could donning the scarlet and gray, Knowles went down to Many, Louisiana, to extend an offer Jan. 18.

This isn’t a player that’s a diamond in the rough or anything. It’s a player that has gotten the attention of the best programs in the country.

However, what Curtis represents is the type of defensive player Knowles needs to see on the field in the fall.

He’s a roaming linebacker and safety, bursting into the middle of seemingly each play no matter where he is on the field, showing incredibly good vision and physicality with each play he makes.

He could be outside the frame of his Hudl film and still found himself in the middle of a play, using sound, yet explosive tackling skills to keep opposing backs behind or at the line of scrimmage.