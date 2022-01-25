Does a 2023 LB represent what Jim Knowles wants for Ohio State's defense?
Is 2023 four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis a physical representation of what Jim Knowles wants Ohio State's defense to be like?
Jim Knowles has been busy.
Ever since he officially started as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator Jan. 2, he’s seemingly been out on the road, introducing himself to members of the 2022 class and recruiting for 2023 and beyond.
But there was one target that has been on Knowles' radar long before he got to Columbus: four-star outside linebacker Tackett Curtis, who’s the No. 39 player in the country, the No. 4 outside linebacker in the 2023 class and the No. 4 player out of Louisiana.
When he was the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, Knowles had already offered Curtis, who took a visit with the program June 12, one of 14 visits he took that month, including Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
And as soon as he could donning the scarlet and gray, Knowles went down to Many, Louisiana, to extend an offer Jan. 18.
This isn’t a player that’s a diamond in the rough or anything. It’s a player that has gotten the attention of the best programs in the country.
However, what Curtis represents is the type of defensive player Knowles needs to see on the field in the fall.
He’s a roaming linebacker and safety, bursting into the middle of seemingly each play no matter where he is on the field, showing incredibly good vision and physicality with each play he makes.
He could be outside the frame of his Hudl film and still found himself in the middle of a play, using sound, yet explosive tackling skills to keep opposing backs behind or at the line of scrimmage.
He’s a showcase of defensive versatility for a collegiate defense, something that is clearly seen when Curtis takes snaps as a triple-option quarterback or takes the field as a kick returner, using elusive and physical speed, bowling over people and getting that extra yardage.
Based on how quickly Knowles showed his eagerness to offer the linebacker, the same eagerness he showed when he was with the Cowboys coaching staff, this is the kind of player he wants to utilize in a defense: a roaming presence in the defensive backfield, one that can be diverse in his expectations and be explosive in multiple facets of the game.
It’s something the Ohio State coaching staff expects Alex Styles to be in the defensive backfield, more so as a safety-based linebacker, who can drop into coverage, but use his speed to get through the line of scrimmage and make plays.
Curtis could be that guy, coming into his senior season a bit smaller height-wise, but a bit bigger weight wise at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, meeting the size requirements of a recruit heading into the linebacker room for the first time — built similarly to CJ Hicks.
Here’s the thing, through. It doesn’t have to be Curtis.
The Louisiana native is going to be well sought after this summer, and Ohio State will likely be in the hunt.
But the Buckeyes could still fall short.
Curtis represents the expectation of what Knowles wants from a linebacker, whether it’s Steele Chambers, Tommy Eichenberg, Hicks or Gabe Powers on the current roster, or a 2023 target like four-star Raul Aguirre, who the Buckeyes just offered last week, or four-star inside linebacker Troy Bowles.
What has worked for Knowles’ defenses in the past is that versatile linebacker, that Swiss Army Knife who can be a bit of everything for a defense, setting the tone for the change that is about to come ahead of the fall.
Will it be Curtis? Knowles hopes so. But there’s other options out there that fit the Ohio State defensive coordinator’s dream linebacker too, fitting the mold as the leader of what Knowles' defense can become.