Ohio State running back JK Dobbins may have missed out on most of the first-team All-America teams and the Doak Walker award but he still did end the year with a little bit of hardware as it was announced on Wednesday that he was the winner of The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, given to the best Division I player to either play high school or JUCO ball in the state of Texas.

Dobbins beat out a talented field that included Charlie Brewer (Baylor), Shane Buchele (SMU), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma).

“I’m honored to present the award to J.K. Dobbins,” Earl Campbell, the namesake of the award, said. “All of these players had an amazing season. They all deserved their place as a finalist.”

The award is voted on by a panel of 42 broadcasters, commentators and journalists from across the country as well as previous winners. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were the two most recent winners before Dobbins.

Dobbins had a career season at Ohio State in 2019 where he rushed for 2,003 yards, the first 2,000-yard rusher in program history.

The Ohio State running back was well on his way to carry the Buckeyes to a Fiesta Bowl win before an injury knocked Dobbins out of the game briefly and upon returning, was not the same explosive runner that he was early in the game with a pair of 60-yard-plus runs as the Buckeyes ran out to an early 16-0 lead in the game.

Dobbins recently declared for the NFL Draft, leaving one year of eligibility still on the table.

During Dobbins’ career, he ran for more than 1,000-yards in all three seasons with the Buckeyes, the first player to rush for that amount of yards in his first three seasons in Columbus. He would rush for a combined total of 4,099 yards and 38 touchdowns over the three seasons and would also haul in 71 passes for another five scores as a receiver.