COLUMBUS, Ohio--For the Ohio State Buckeyes, last year proved to be a difficult year in running the football, especially with the heavy expectations of not one, but two 1,000 yard rushers in the backfield with now-junior running back J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber.

With Weber now gone to the NFL Draft, Dobbins is now the feature back and has the opportunity to receive the bulk of the carries, much like in his freshman year where he amassed 1403 yards on 194 touches with a 7.2 yards per carry as opposed to 1053 yards on 230 touches with a 4.6 yards per carry that he had in a shared backfield this past season.

Dobbins said his job this spring is to analyze both of his freshman and sophomore years while understanding what he can do to avoid this past years' shortcomings and get back to the way he played his first year.

"I watched film of both years and last year was a down year for me," Dobbins said. "Going back and looking at my freshman year, I want to be back that way, even better way than that year."