High level prospects continue to emerge from Ohio's class of 2021 and Columbus Walnut Ridge two-way lineman Jamarius Dinkins is definitely one of those high level prospects. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound prospect turned in another really strong effort this past week in a win over Watkins Memorial.

"I feel good (about the way he's playing)," said Dinkins. "I have this mindset that I can't be stopped. So I just go hard on every play. All during the off-season I was in the weight room every day and going to camps, just working and working. The coaches always say that hard works pays off."

Dinkins' size and athleticism make him an intriguing defensive line prospect but he also has a lot of potential as an offensive tackle. Right now Dinkins prefers to play on defense, however, and that is where most schools are recruiting him.

Dinkins had a chance to work with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson during a summer camp in June. He found his way back to campus for the Buckeyes' season opener.

"I just went to the Ohio State game (against Florida Atlantic) last Saturday," he said. "It was really good, a really good experience. I talked to coach Johnson. He just told me to make sure I keep my head on straight and keep working hard. It's just like a whole different experience being at Ohio State."

Dinkins is hoping to make a few more visits during the fall. His offer list includes; Akron, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Iowa State, and Toledo so far.