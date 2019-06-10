One of the top performers at Thursday's Ohio State camp was Bowling Green (Ky.) tight end Jordan Dingle. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound class of 2021 prospect was part of a loaded group of tight ends and by the end of the day on Thursday, he walked away with an offer from the Buckeyes.

"They were just impressed with my ability to move and catch the ball," said Dingle. "I was running around, being physical, and just giving it my all and they saw that."

The offer from Ohio State is not one that is taken lightly by the athletic pass-catcher. Buckeyes' tight end Kevin Wilson and head coach Ryan Day left a good impression.

"It just means a lot, I know that it's a big time offer," he stated. "I'm shocked. I'm just impressed with everything (at Ohio State) and the coaching staff."

While not too far of a drive from his home in Kentucky, Ohio State's reputation and the opportunity for exposure were the determining factors in making the trip.

"I had just planned on getting to a lot of schools this summer," he explained. "I just wanted to show myself and get exposure and of course I like Ohio State."

The Buckeyes weren't the only offer to come through for Dingle on Thursday. In fact, his offer list more than doubled in just one afternoon.

"I have offers from Kentucky, Louisville, and WKU and I picked up a few more (at the Ohio State camp) as well," he explained. "I picked up Toledo, Kent State, and Rutgers."







