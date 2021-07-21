Diebler, Scott talk passing torch to young Buckeyes, discuss current roster

Ohio State career 3-point field goal leader Jon Diebler is a part of both contingents of former Buckeyes that have spent a considerable time on campus recently, and at TBT media availability on Monday, the long-range marksman praised the opportunity to reunite with familiar faces and spend time with some of the new players for the first time.

“That was awesome. To have people here back in the Schott and to get to know the college guys a little more, to get to see D'Angelo and Keita (Bates-Diop) –– guys that probably don't live here in the offseason, like most of us, to come back and hang out with them,” Diebler said. “And having [Turner] back and Jae'Sean and most of us here that are practicing were here. So it was a good time. It was good to kind of get that first win because we played every day for a couple of days. And a lot of us hadn't done that in a while.”