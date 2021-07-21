Diebler, Scott talk passing torch to young Buckeyes, discuss current roster
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The Ohio State men’s basketball team has had no shortage of company in the practice gym at the Schottenstein Center over the past month.
Head coach Chris Holtmann’s current roster shared the floor with former Buckeye greats and NBA standouts like D'Angelo Russell, Jae’Sean Tate and Evan Turner –– among others –– during the program’s first annual Ohio State Hoops Pro Week at the end of June, and many of those same faces have stuck around team facilities to prepare for the start of The Basketball Tournament this weekend as part of Carmen’s Crew.
Ohio State career 3-point field goal leader Jon Diebler is a part of both contingents of former Buckeyes that have spent a considerable time on campus recently, and at TBT media availability on Monday, the long-range marksman praised the opportunity to reunite with familiar faces and spend time with some of the new players for the first time.
“That was awesome. To have people here back in the Schott and to get to know the college guys a little more, to get to see D'Angelo and Keita (Bates-Diop) –– guys that probably don't live here in the offseason, like most of us, to come back and hang out with them,” Diebler said. “And having [Turner] back and Jae'Sean and most of us here that are practicing were here. So it was a good time. It was good to kind of get that first win because we played every day for a couple of days. And a lot of us hadn't done that in a while.”
