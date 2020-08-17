BuckeyeGrove - Did formal Big Ten vote to postpone take place? Answer is 'unclear'

Despite some Big Ten athletic directors, head football coaches and presidents publicly expressing the desire to keep the fall football season alive, conference officials ultimately decided against it in a vote last week. Or so we thought. Recent comments from administrators at Penn State and Minnesota hint to speculation that there was no formal voting process that directly led to the decision, which places new context on Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s initial statements about the conference’s announcement. “University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said on a Zoom call Tuesday there wasn't necessarily a vote among Big Ten leaders, but a more deliberative process, on postponing 2020 fall sports,” St. Paul Pioneer Press’s Andy Greder reported on Twitter this past week.

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said on a Zoom call Tuesday there wasn't necessarily a vote among Big Ten leaders, but a more deliberative process, on postponing 2020 fall sports. But she said she "absolutely" supported conference's decision to call it off. — Andy Greder (@andygreder) August 11, 2020

Greder said Gabel “absolutely” supported the Big Ten’s decision to call off the fall season, but her words about the decision-making process seemed to contradict a common assumption about how a bottom line would be reached. It turns out Gabel was not out on a limb with her description of the Big Ten deliberation. On a Zoom call Monday, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour seemed to echo Gabel’s sentiments, as CBSSports.com’s Dennis Dodd reported on Twitter that Barbour said "it's unclear where there was ever a vote or not.”

"It's unclear where there was ever a vote or not," in Big Ten to postpone until spring. @penn_state AD Sandy Barbour.

Second person I've heard say that. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 17, 2020