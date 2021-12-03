Did C.J. Stroud do enough to earn a chance at a Heisman Trophy?
C.J. Stroud looked exhausted after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan.
He could barely speak, hindered by a sickness that had affected him in the week leading up to the biggest game of his life.
But it didn't stop the redshirt freshman from putting his heart and soul into The Game.
“Every game that we’ve had struggled in, not just myself or the offense, but really the whole team, we battled,” Stroud said. “I know we came up short, but I’m proud of my guys for fighting hard and still trying to pull something magical out. At the end of the day, it’s the worst feeling you can possibly have.
“I know people probably hate me for it, but I know at the end of the day, deep down in my heart, I put everything, I put my heart and soul, my body on the line. I did everything I possibly could to win this game.”
It still wasn’t enough.
Stroud, the redshirt freshman phenom, left the field at Michigan Stadium as the first Ohio State quarterback to lose to the Wolverines in 10 years.
With it, Stroud had no more time.
There was a time during the 2021 season that he looked like a sure-fire Heisman Trophy winner, picking opposing defenses apart, utilizing the best wide receiver corps in the country with more than enough time to work within and around the pocket.
It was the quarterback that completed 29-of-31 passes for 393 yards and six touchdowns against Michigan State in the first half, the quarterback who was in the top-five in the country in passing touchdowns, yards per game and total offense while playing one less game than the majority of the quarterbacks around him.
There were flashes of that with Stroud behind center against Michigan, lacing balls to receivers draped in coverage, but just finding enough open space to work with to secure the completion. In the midst of as much pressure as he’s ever seen in a collegiate game, the numbers remained, completing 69.2% of his throws for 394 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
But as the clock hit zero, as the fans flooded the field from the stands, celebrating what had previously been unthinkable, Stroud’s pitch was done. His fate of being a Heisman finalist, of winning the Heisman Trophy was in the hands of the voters.
And he wasn’t leaving it in the best position, which is something Stroud was aware of even before his statement game against the Spartans.
“If you don’t come out and execute the next game, they are going to talk about how bad we were," Stroud said, the main reason why his Heisman contention was not something liked to talk about.
So where does Stroud stand?
Stroud is the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year and the Freshman of the Year, the first time anyone has won all three awards in the same season. He currently has the highest single-season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion percentage (70.9) and passing yards per game (35.1) in Ohio State history. Stroud has the second-most passing yards in school history (3,862) and third-most touchdowns (38) in a single season.
With Stroud behind center, Ohio State has the chance to be the first offense since Fresno State in 2013 to have a 4,000-yard passer with an 1,000-yard rusher — TreVeyon Henderson (1,172) — and three 1,000-yard wide receivers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,259), Garrett Wilson (1,058) and Chris Olave (936 with one game to go).
But while being one of three finalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Year award, Stroud fell short in being a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Maxwell Award, given to the national player of the year.
This isn’t the only award Ohio State’s offense fell short in. The Buckeyes received no finalists in the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top wide receiver in college football despite three candidates who are set to eclipse 1,000 yards in one of the statistically best offenses in college football.
This is nothing new for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who admitted he doesn’t like to talk about individual accolades.
But addressing it specifically after the Biletnikoff finalists were announced, Day said he feels the awards should go to the best players and not just the ones with the best statistics.
“I think sometimes there’s different scenarios for the players at Ohio State,” Day said. “We have several good players on both sides of the ball, and we get into situations where they are maybe not playing as many snaps as some other guys across the country. I think that should be taken into consideration.”
The same can be said about Stroud, who hadn’t thrown a collegiate pass in his life coming into this season, leaving multiple games early due to lopsided scores and even missing an entire game due to injury.
The stats say what they say, but Day feels the production from his redshirt freshman quarterback speaks for itself.
But Stroud very well could be on the outside looking in when it comes to the Heisman Trophy, just like his team, watching Michigan celebrate with its fans as the snow fell last Saturday.
He was not thinking about his Heisman chances as he sat after the Michigan loss, barely able to speak.
He was instead emphasizing that he gave his heart and soul into his final act of the 2021 regular season.
To Stroud, it’s all about doing enough when getting the opportunity to showcase his skills again, whether that means a chance at a Heisman Trophy or not.
“At the end of the day, whatever happens, happens,” Stroud said. “Just know that I love this team. I love Ohio State. I love Buckeye Nation, and every day, I will continue to grind just to get this win back.”