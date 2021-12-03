Did C.J. Stroud do enough to earn a chance at a Heisman Trophy?

C.J. Stroud looked exhausted after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan.

He could barely speak, hindered by a sickness that had affected him in the week leading up to the biggest game of his life.

But it didn't stop the redshirt freshman from putting his heart and soul into The Game.

“Every game that we’ve had struggled in, not just myself or the offense, but really the whole team, we battled,” Stroud said. “I know we came up short, but I’m proud of my guys for fighting hard and still trying to pull something magical out. At the end of the day, it’s the worst feeling you can possibly have.

“I know people probably hate me for it, but I know at the end of the day, deep down in my heart, I put everything, I put my heart and soul, my body on the line. I did everything I possibly could to win this game.”

It still wasn’t enough.

Stroud, the redshirt freshman phenom, left the field at Michigan Stadium as the first Ohio State quarterback to lose to the Wolverines in 10 years.

With it, Stroud had no more time.

There was a time during the 2021 season that he looked like a sure-fire Heisman Trophy winner, picking opposing defenses apart, utilizing the best wide receiver corps in the country with more than enough time to work within and around the pocket.

It was the quarterback that completed 29-of-31 passes for 393 yards and six touchdowns against Michigan State in the first half, the quarterback who was in the top-five in the country in passing touchdowns, yards per game and total offense while playing one less game than the majority of the quarterbacks around him.

There were flashes of that with Stroud behind center against Michigan, lacing balls to receivers draped in coverage, but just finding enough open space to work with to secure the completion. In the midst of as much pressure as he’s ever seen in a collegiate game, the numbers remained, completing 69.2% of his throws for 394 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

But as the clock hit zero, as the fans flooded the field from the stands, celebrating what had previously been unthinkable, Stroud’s pitch was done. His fate of being a Heisman finalist, of winning the Heisman Trophy was in the hands of the voters.

And he wasn’t leaving it in the best position, which is something Stroud was aware of even before his statement game against the Spartans.

“If you don’t come out and execute the next game, they are going to talk about how bad we were," Stroud said, the main reason why his Heisman contention was not something liked to talk about.