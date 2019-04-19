COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State class of 2019 for Chris Holtmann grew from three to four on Friday officially when Ibrahima Diallo officially signed with the Buckeyes and will be part of the 2019-20 Buckeyes team.

Diallo is a native of Senegal before moving to the United States to pursue his dreams of playing basketball.

The 7-footer played most recently at Prolific Prep in California where he averaged 11 points, 11 rebounds and close to four blocks per game.

“Ibrahima is a terrific young man and young big with upside and potential,” Holtmann said. “He has been coached well and has played against quality competition.”

The Buckeyes desperately needed some additional size on the roster to help Kaleb Wesson in the low block. While Diallo is considered to be a bit of a project on the offensive side of the ball, there is one thing that you cannot teach. That is size and Diallo has more than enough of it.

“His measurables speak for themselves but we were also really struck by his maturity in the recruiting process,” Holtmann added. “As with most freshmen, especially bigs, we understand there will be a process to his development. Having said that, we are really excited about what his future holds.”

Diallo joins a talented recruiting class that includes Alonzo Gaffney, E.J. Liddell and D.J. Carton.