BuckeyeGrove - DeWine releases guidelines for safe return to contact sport scrimmages

"Contact practice and training may resume for all sports," the two-page document reads. "Only intra-club/team scrimmages are permitted for contact sports and practices/open gyms should be limited in the same way wherever possible. Competitive games and tournaments are permitted for non-contact sports only."

As part of the "Responsible Restart Ohio" initiative, DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health revealed both mandatory and recommended best practices for dealing with COVID-19 hazards as sports begin to start back up.

Today: Contact sports can resume scrimmages and full training regiments as long as safety protocols are observed. Find our #ResponsibleRestartOhio safety guidance here: https://t.co/2Ovxfx6oMq 🏈🏈🏈 #StaySafeOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/cHxO97fHsL

Included in the mandatory provisions for players, coaches, officials, trainers and spectators is that all must conduct daily symptom assessments and stay home if any are being experienced.

Spectators must keep six feet of social distance and are not allowed to congregate before or after games or practices.

Athletic trainers must wear facial coverings when treating an injury unless one of the following exceptions is applicable, per the release:

• Facial coverings in the work setting are prohibited by law or regulation.

• Facial coverings are in violation of documented industry standards.

• Facial coverings are not advisable for health reasons.

• Facial coverings are in violation of the business’s documented safety policies.

• Facial coverings are not required when the employee works alone in an assigned work area.

• There is a functional (practical) reason for an employee not to wear a facial covering in the workplace

For coaches and officials, facial coverings are recommended at all times, and they are recommended for players when they are not on the field or court. Spectators are also recommended to wear facial coverings at all times, though it is not listed as mandatory.

If there is a confirmed COVID-19 case, it is mandatory that the individual is immediately isolated and that medical care is sought after. It is recommended that all recommended exposures receive testing.

During games, practices or tournaments, the guidelines specify that it is mandatory for individuals not on the field of play to stay six-feet away from each other, not physically touch each other before or after practice, and that the local health department should be notified before non-contact sports tournaments.

The regulations recommend that teams and organizers consider competing only against local teams to limit potential spread, and that the use of carpools should be limited.

Read the full document here:

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/Contact-Sport-Practices-Non-Contact-Sport.pdf