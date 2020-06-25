BuckeyeGrove - Devonta Smith decommits from Ohio State

The Buckeyes and Cincinnati La Salle high school cornerback Devonta Smith will be going their separate ways as the three-star defender announced on Thursday that he would be reopening his commitment a little more than three months after pledging to the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder took to social media to announce that he was going to reopen things and thanked Ohio State.

“I joined the family, it’s been nothing but love and something that I will never forget,” Smith said via a statement on Twitter. “I would like to announce that I will be reopening my recruitment.”