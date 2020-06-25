BuckeyeGrove - Devonta Smith decommits from Ohio State

Devonta Smith decommits from Ohio State
The Buckeyes and Cincinnati La Salle high school cornerback Devonta Smith will be going their separate ways as the three-star defender announced on Thursday that he would be reopening his commitment a little more than three months after pledging to the Buckeyes.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder took to social media to announce that he was going to reopen things and thanked Ohio State.
“I joined the family, it’s been nothing but love and something that I will never forget,” Smith said via a statement on Twitter. “I would like to announce that I will be reopening my recruitment.”
— 🥀Devonta Smith🥀 (@Prince_Tay_) June 25, 2020
Ohio State currently sits with four defensive back commits in the class of 2021 with Jakalin Johnson, Denzel Burke, Andre Turrentine and Jantzen Dunn.
Even with the removal of Smith from the Ohio State class, the Buckeyes still sit with the nation’s No. 1 class for the class of 2021 according to Rivals.com.
Devonta Smith was recently offered by Alabama and Oregon and there is a lot of internet speculation that Alabama could be a serious player for his services. Time will tell for this talented Ohio defensive back prospect.