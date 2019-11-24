The Detroit area has produced some outstanding defensive backs in recent years and certainly the Cass Tech program has been a known Division I factory for decades. Class of 2021 defensive back Kalen King is next in line at Cass Tech with the junior holding approximately 30 scholarship offers already.

King was at Ohio State on Saturday as the Buckeyes won a Top Ten showdown with Penn State, in large part due to the efforts of the defense and the secondary.

"The visit was very good today," King told BuckeyeGrove.com on Saturday evening. "The OSU defense is incredible."

Defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley deserves a lot of credit for the improved play of the Ohio State defense this fall. King and Hafley have started to build a relationship in recent weeks.

"I've been talking to coach Hafley for a minute, and we talked again (on Saturday)" King said. "I like him a lot. He’s a very straightforward guy and he’s good with his DB’s."

Ohio State will lose several defensive backs to the NFL after this season. It's a position group that over the years has seen so much turnover because it has produced so many three-and-done NFL type players. So the 2021 class will be another important one for the Buckeyes as they try to reload.

"(Hafley has) been telling me that it could be me out on that field in a couple years," King explained. "He also just tells me everything about how they do things down there."

King has seen Hafley's results translate to the field on Saturday's this fall and has been impressed with how that unit has performed.

"They play very fast and have sharp technique and they feed off of each other," he added.



