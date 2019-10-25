COLUMBUS, Ohio – Over a year ago, Ryan Day led the Buckeyes into Ohio Stadium to take on Oregon State to open the 2018 season. While only a separation of about 14 months, things were much different than they are today.

Day was only borrowing the keys to the kingdom at that point, and he was still a year away from the true debut of his team. Despite the Urban Meyer controversy, Day was able to lead the Buckeyes to a 3-0 start, before returning to his role as the offensive coordinator.

On Saturday, Day will lead the Buckeyes into the Shoe once again, but this time it will be his team facing off against the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers. While the two circumstances are very different, the man that will lead the Buckeyes through the tunnel and onto the field has remained the same.

“He hasn’t really changed much, and that’s what I like about him,” Chris Olave said on the Day that recruited him to the Day that people see today.

The Buckeyes have started 7-0 under Day, and while the national perception of Day’s team has changed, the young coach has remained focused on the task at hand.