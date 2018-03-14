BOISE, Idaho – The NCAA Tournament is about matchups, it always has been, and it always will be. But momentum does mean something as well.

Sure, in the day of the postseason conference tournament, only one team per conference will end their regular season on a win as each tournament progresses.

The Buckeyes only had a one-game tournament run in New York in the Big Ten tourney and overall the Buckeyes are just 2-3 in their last five games.

Yes, one of them was a win in Bloomington (Ind.) on senior night for the Hoosiers, a place where Ohio State historically has had very little success in the history of the building.

What is the mentality of this team going into Thursday's game against a more than capable South Dakota State team?

"Just another opportunity to get the sour taste out of our mouth," Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate said. "Throughout the season we've shown what it takes to win, and we've shown what happens when we (don't) do those things; we lose."