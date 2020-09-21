BuckeyeGrove - Despite excitement, preparing for Oct. 24 start a ‘major challenge' for Day

Last week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his players got what many of them had been publicly campaigning for since August. A fall football season. But now they have one to prepare for, and without the daily COVID-19 antigen tests becoming available until Sept. 30, the Buckeyes will have less than a month to readjust to suiting up in pads –– something they haven’t done for nearly nine months. “Last time we really put on pads was last December, so it’s a major, major challenge to get this thing up and running in a short period of time,” Day told the Big Ten Network in an interview Monday.

Ohio State begins its nine-week season on Oct. 24 at Ohio Stadium against Scott Frost and Nebraska. The Buckeyes may have taken the Cornhuskers to task with a 41-point drumming in their 2019 meeting, but Day knows there’s even less room for error given the shortened Big Ten schedule. “It’s good that we do have some seasoned guys and some veterans, but at the same time, this is a huge challenge and we can’t afford to stub our toe at all,” Day said. “We gotta come out of the gate swinging, because we play Nebraska Week One. Scott’s doing a good job of building up that program the last couple years, they’re gonna come in here hungry.” Day said he “couldn’t have been prouder” of players like junior quarterback Justin Fields, who was outspoken in his efforts to reinstate the season, as well as the families of players in the conference that banded together to advocate for them. The six weeks –– although it feels like longer –– since the Big Ten initially announced the postponement of the season have been quite dramatic for Day and the Buckeyes, but following the Wednesday decision to reinstate the fall slate, the pendulum of emotion has finally swung back in a positive direction. “The excitement is off the charts. Food tastes better, everything about it is better when you have something to fight for, but we also have a huge challenge,” Day said “Now we know we’re playing, and we have three weeks to get this thing right in pads.”