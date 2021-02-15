COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Hoosiers had knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Buckeyes found themselves at a 6-2 disadvantage a bit under three minutes into Saturday's game.

After sophomore forward E.J. Liddell pulled up his first 3-pointer on the next possession, No. 4 Ohio State forced Indiana to miss seven shots and commit five turnovers while the Buckeyes scooped four offensive rebounds and swatted two blocks over the next 7:14.