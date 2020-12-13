BuckeyeGrove - Despite disappointments, championship buzz in the air at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– For a team that’s had so much taken away this season, the biggest achievements are still well within reach for Ohio State. Just five days removed from the cancellation of their rivalry game and Senior Day, the Buckeyes have already shifted gears to move past the letdowns as the program remains on the doorstep of a fourth-straight Big Ten title and potential second-straight College Football Playoff berth. “If this happened last year and everything was going normal and then this game got canceled, it would probably take a lot longer to recover from,” head coach Ryan Day said Sunday. “But we’re actually getting used to receiving bad news and moving on quickly.”

The Michigan cancellation is far from the first disappointment the Buckeyes have suffered this season though. This past Tuesday’s announcement was the third game to be nixed from the Ohio State schedule in the past five weeks of a season that was already shortened by four contests. The cancellations will likely cost several Buckeyes opportunities at individual awards and chances to make plays and add to their resumes, but as of now, the group’s collective goals are still very much attainable, and they are right in front of Ohio State entering Saturday. RELATED: Could Fields still wind up a Heisman finalist? Day weighs in “Now that we’re here, it’s like, ‘OK, we’re playing for rings now,’” Day said. “And so I’ve seen an excitement in their eye and a great look in their eye.” Ohio State, the No. 4 team in the CFP rankings, will be heavily favored to beat Northwestern in Saturday’s conference title game in Indianapolis, and if winning that game didn’t already give the Buckeyes a good chance of making the final field of four, they got a favor from LSU this weekend. Florida, which entered Saturday ranked No. 6, would likely have jumped the Buckeyes had it won its final two games, including a SEC Championship win against Alabama next weekend, but the Gators suffered their second regular season loss of the year to the Tigers on Saturday. Now, a one-loss Texas A&M team with no shot at a conference title is the only real threat breathing down the Buckeyes’ neck in terms of a CFP selection –– should both teams win out. “I think we control our destiny, so if we go out there on Saturday and handle business like we’re supposed to, we should be where we want to be,” Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields said.