BuckeyeGrove - Despite disappointments, championship buzz in the air at Ohio State

Despite disappointments, championship buzz in the air at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– For a team that’s had so much taken away this season, the biggest achievements are still well within reach for Ohio State.
Just five days removed from the cancellation of their rivalry game and Senior Day, the Buckeyes have already shifted gears to move past the letdowns as the program remains on the doorstep of a fourth-straight Big Ten title and potential second-straight College Football Playoff berth.
“If this happened last year and everything was going normal and then this game got canceled, it would probably take a lot longer to recover from,” head coach Ryan Day said Sunday. “But we’re actually getting used to receiving bad news and moving on quickly.”
The Michigan cancellation is far from the first disappointment the Buckeyes have suffered this season though. This past Tuesday’s announcement was the third game to be nixed from the Ohio State schedule in the past five weeks of a season that was already shortened by four contests.
The cancellations will likely cost several Buckeyes opportunities at individual awards and chances to make plays and add to their resumes, but as of now, the group’s collective goals are still very much attainable, and they are right in front of Ohio State entering Saturday.
RELATED: Could Fields still wind up a Heisman finalist? Day weighs in
“Now that we’re here, it’s like, ‘OK, we’re playing for rings now,’” Day said. “And so I’ve seen an excitement in their eye and a great look in their eye.”
Ohio State, the No. 4 team in the CFP rankings, will be heavily favored to beat Northwestern in Saturday’s conference title game in Indianapolis, and if winning that game didn’t already give the Buckeyes a good chance of making the final field of four, they got a favor from LSU this weekend.
Florida, which entered Saturday ranked No. 6, would likely have jumped the Buckeyes had it won its final two games, including a SEC Championship win against Alabama next weekend, but the Gators suffered their second regular season loss of the year to the Tigers on Saturday.
Now, a one-loss Texas A&M team with no shot at a conference title is the only real threat breathing down the Buckeyes’ neck in terms of a CFP selection –– should both teams win out.
“I think we control our destiny, so if we go out there on Saturday and handle business like we’re supposed to, we should be where we want to be,” Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields said.
It’s taken some time for Ohio State to learn how to quickly brush off setbacks and sudden changes, though. Fields said learning to focus on what he can control has been key to staying even keel, and Day said his team has become “hardened” throughout the process.
“Early on when we would get bad news, you’d see long faces and it would take a couple days to peel them off the pavement,” Day said. “But now, I think these guys have learned a lot, and because of that, we were able to transition fast.”
The one setback the Buckeyes haven’t suffered this season is a loss on the field.
One of those would quickly derail Ohio State’s chance at redeeming a disjointed season with a championship punctuation, but outside of that, the Buckeyes are well prepared for any scenario that comes their way, be that good news or bad.
“These things don’t phase us anymore,” Fields said. “You can throw anything at us and we’re ready for it. We’re gonna handle it.”