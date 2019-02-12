COLUMBUS, Ohio--When it comes to recruiting at any sport and on any level, it comes down to the connection you feel with the university and the people that are involved in that athletic program as well as the relationships that you develop right up to the final decision to announce a commitment to a certain institution.

Ohio State freshman and former 4-star safety recruit Ronnie Hickman announced his commitment to the Buckeyes back on April 13, 2018 under the recruitment of former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, who has since moved on to the National Football League to become the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots in the wake of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's coaching staff transition.

Hickman said he was close to Schiano and the veteran defensive-minded coach was a big reason Ohio State earned his commitment in the spring of 2018 and had to step back and reassess his commitment, but Schiano wasn't the only reason as with the change came a new defensive coordinator and secondary coach Jeff Hafley, who has spent the past seven seasons in the NFL.



"To be honest, it kind of hit me," Hickman said. "It was a little unexpected, but I know this is a business, and Coach Schiano made his decision, and I respected that. So, I was excited to hear that Coach Hafley was going to be the new coach, and I couldn’t wait to get to work with him."