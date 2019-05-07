SANFORD, N.C. – The Buckeyes have been in on many of the nation's top defensive linemen for the class of 2020 and one that has not been talked about as much is defensive end Desmond Evans out of the Tar Heel state.

That has not stopped recruiters and evaluators from falling in love with the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder out of Lee County high school. He is a legitimate 6-foot-6, no press guide listing here and has the frame to easily put 30 more pounds on and play in college around that 270-pound mark without losing a step.

Evans just is not one to do a lot of interviews and he admitted that he prefers to do his speaking on the field with his actions, and he does not disappoint when he puts the pads and helmet on.

Evans is a four-star by Rivals.com and the No. 38 player in the country and the nation's No. 2 weakside defensive end.

The talented lineman recently released a top-10 list and the Buckeyes made the cut along with many other schools from within the region. Evans' relationship with Larry Johnson is one of the things that is carrying the Buckeyes and Evans has plenty of great things to say about where the Buckeyes are standing with him.

"Between one and 10 it is about an eight," Evans said of his relationship with Larry Johnson. "It can be a 10 though by the end of this offseason, I am going to get to call him a little more."

That is not a bad mark for a recruit that has never set foot on the Ohio State campus. That is something that will change over the summer.

"The plan is to go up there this summer," Evans said.

What is it that Evans is hoping to see out of Ohio State, or any school that is hoping to secure his signature come signing day?

"A campus that I can fall in love with and the fans and I can feel at home," Evans said.

The Buckeyes have been trying to check in on Evans at his school but schedules have been difficult to work out but there is hope that Evans will be able to spend some time soon with Johnson during the May evaluation period.

"He called me when I was getting ready to go to my track meet and he was going to come down last week… but I had to make it a different weekend," Evans said. "He might come down this week and check my practice out."

There is not a formal spring practice in North Carolina but there is the opportunity for work in the weight room and other informal activities.

Evans has taken notice of how Larry Johnson puts players in the league and Nick Bosa going No. 2 overall in the recent NFL Draft was of key interest to Evans, someone who definitely has NFL aspirations before setting into a life after football in the world of business.

"(Nick Bosa going No. 2 in the draft) played a role in it," Evans said. "A recruit like me want to see a lot of people that go to the draft. I like the way he played and myself and coach Larry (Johnson) have got a good connection. We are working on that right now."



