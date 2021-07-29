Kissimmee (Florida) pass rusher Derrick LeBlanc is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to showing his interest in the Buckeyes.

A three-day visit to Columbus last month, as well as a camp session he went to on June 22, was not enough for him as he returned to Ohio State yet again on Thursday. LeBlanc was one of a few Rivals100 prospects out of Florida that journeyed up to the school for their cookout earlier today.

After it concluded, LeBlanc spoke with BuckeyeGrove’s Kevin Noon about the visit, what Larry Johnson told him, and how the possibility of committing to tOSU crossed his mind.

“It was good. It was just great being back in the place,” LeBlanc said. “I just liked it a lot. Really, I wanted to work, but we were playing dodgeball. I beamed all of the coaches with the ball. It was fun, though. It was a great day.”