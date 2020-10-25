Derrick Davis is more than familiar with Ohio State's campus.

His father, Derrick Davis Sr., previously told me that they had made the trek to the school almost as many times as they have been to Penn State. In fact, Davis Sr. is originally from Cleveland, so there are ties to the Buckeye State for the Davis family.

As a result, one of the final big trips for Davis was initially supposed to be to Georgia, a school they've never been to. Instead, however, they opted to take one more visit to Columbus before the Rivals100 senior announces his decision on Nov. 7.

Davis opened up with BuckeyeGrove about his most recent trip to Ohio, what the Buckeye Bash was like, his upcoming announcement and much more.