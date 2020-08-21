There has been no situation in recent years that can even compare to the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking specifically at how it has affected football recruits, it has taken away their ability to attend camps, be evaluated by coaches during the spring evaluation period and they’ve been unable to conduct college visits since March.

With all that has changed in the world, it has been up to these young men to change and adapt to their new environments.

One of the many high schoolers who needed to get creative this past offseason was Ohio State commit Kyle McCord. BuckeyeGrove caught up with Derek McCord to discuss his son’s routine over the past few months and the recruiting pitch he has for the program’s top targets.

“Kyle has been working extremely hard,” McCord said. “During the first month of the quarantine, when we were in kind of lock down mode, he just made the best of it. He was doing stuff in the house, sit-ups, push-ups, a lot of body weight exercises. He also ran 3 miles every other day. We also snuck up to the local field and worked on his footwork and he threw balls to his older brother.