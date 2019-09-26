"Well, we think we have pretty good depth there. We have a bunch of guys, and when we went to the bullet, that kind of opened up some different things for us," Day said. "And so now you're looking at you've got Jordan [Fuller], you have Josh [Proctor], and then there's some other guys there that can also play like Jahsen Wint can play there, Marcus Hooker can play there. We have some different guys that can fill in there, so we feel pretty good about our depth there."

Based on last week's depth chart heading into Miami (Ohio), this leaves Ohio State with few options that they had planned on using this season, as Proctor and Pryor were the only two safeties listed behind Fuller.

Josh Proctor was announced as inactive just before kickoff against Miami (Ohio), and it was announced on Monday that Isaiah Pryor had entered the transfer portal , so the landscape of the safeties for Ohio State has shifted.

With developments in the past week, however, the deep depth in the secondary, specifically where the safeties are concerned, has deteriorated quickly.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A highlight early in this season for Ohio State has been the shutdown play of the secondary through four games. Only allowing 161.8 yards through the air per game, the secondary has relied on the ability of veterans like Jordan Fuller and Jeff Okudah as well as the depth behind them to keep guys fast and fresh moving to the ball.

As Day alluded to, the introduction of the bullet position does provide some flexibility in who can play in certain packages. On plays where the bullet is active, a fast, athletic linebacker like Pete Werner (who has played snaps at the bullet this season) can provide some relief for the secondary which may find itself short some numbers this weekend.

While Pryor's transfer may be disappointing for Ohio State, it shouldn't be considered a surprise given how he was used in the first four games of the season.

Against Indiana and Miami (OH), both blowout games where you would expect to see some rotation late in the game, Pryor only received 30 combined snaps according to PFF.com. This is behind the 99 snaps that Fuller received over the same two games, so while Pryor was getting to see the field more than some players, it was obvious that the coaching staff didn't want him on the field for the big plays they would rather Fuller handle.



While Ohio State is obviously disappointed to see Pryor leave, Day confirmed on Tuesday that Pryor left "amicably," and that he will continue to support Pryor in his future endeavors.

"Yeah, there wasn't a whole bunch of conversation, and we wish him nothing but the best," Day said. "We're obviously extremely disappointed that he would leave the program four games in, but you know, we just want to make sure he has everything he needs, and there's no ill will there, and he left amicably, so we'll just kind of support him the best we can and wish him nothing but the best of luck getting his degree and moving on."

We'll have to wait until Friday until we learn about Proctor's status heading into Saturday, but if he misses the game, look for some faces in the secondary you aren't used to seeing. It seems as though it will be a team effort by pulling some players from their normal bullet duties and rotating in some guys who haven't seen the field very much to ensure that Fuller can stay fresh.

Regardless, with Pryor definitely out for this game and Proctor's status up in the air, the depth at safety for Ohio State will be something to pay attention to as they head on the road for their first big test of the season against Nebraska.