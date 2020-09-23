BuckeyeGrove - Department of Athletics to reduce jobs, salaries to cut budget

A financial plan for the 2021 fiscal year will see the Ohio State Department of Athletics reduce its budget with staff furloughs, salary cuts and the elimination of 25 full-time positions, according to a Wednesday release from the university.

The cuts are based upon the estimated $107 million deficit Ohio State expects to have due to COVID-19, although all 36 Ohio State sports will remain intact.

“Our student-athletes are our primary responsibility,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in the release. “They have and will continue to come first. We have put together a responsible and conservative budget for this fiscal year, which assumes full support for our student-athletes. In the midst of this devastating pandemic, we remain committed to providing a safe and excellent academic and athletic experience for all of our student-athletes.”

The department expects to save around $29 million from restructuring debt, cutting operating costs, game-day expenses, facility operations and nonconference game guarantees, and the personnel reductions will save around $7 million.

Per the release, 345 staff members will have to go on furlough periods ranging from five to 60-day furlough periods, though some members will have to go on "continuous furlough or redeployment."

Fourty-seven staff members will be asked to take a five-percent salary reduction, while 25 jobs will be eliminated entirely.

