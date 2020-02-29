INDIANAPOLIS - One of the best surprises during the offseason was the return of Kerry Coombs to Ohio State.

The eccentric defensive coordinator and secondary coach had spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but when Ryan Day called his name back, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to come back to the team he loved.

The current secondary is enjoying Coomb's presence once again, and while the departing secondary members in Damon Arnette, Jeff Okudah and Jordan Fuller won't get to reap the benefits of Coombs' return, but they said at the NFL Combine that they're happy to see their former coach return to the spotlight.

"Coach Coombs, I’m happy for him. I know he’s going to use his experiences in the league to come back and be a better coach," Arnette said. "I know he’s always going to be a great motivator. He’s always going to care about his players but now with his experience in the league, he has some more stuff on his resume that he can then pass on to his players. So, I’m excited for him and the whole B.I.A. unit. I know he’s gonna make them boys do great."

Coombs was an important part of the careers of all three guys. Coming in as a part of three consecutive classes (2015-2017), they all played under and were recruited by Coombs before his departure after the 2017 season.

During his first stint at Ohio State, he held a few different titles but never swayed from his role as a cornerbacks coach, and for the guys that he did coach up, they're excited to see him as a defensive coordinator now for the Buckeyes.

"It's kind of cool how things come full circle," Okudah said. "Someone that has been a position coach for a long time. Really successful high school coach in Ohio. Now he's defensive coordinator at Ohio State. So I think that he's living a dream come true."

Getting Coombs back isn't just a coup for Ohio State in terms of getting back a coach who loves the program, but it helps set a further pedigree for the Buckeyes in terms of what they expect from their coaches.

There's a high standard to be set at Ohio State, says Fuller, and Coombs will be able to take that baton from past defensive coordinators and keep standards high at Ohio State.

"It is awesome," Fuller said. "I think coming to Ohio State, there is always that standard. Regardless if it is Coach [Jeff] Hafley, Coach [Greg] Schiano, it does not matter who you follow because it is going to be a really, really high standard coming in."

While Arnette, Okudah and Fuller may not be able to play for their former coach again, they're excited to see Coombs' impact now that he's back with the Buckeyes.

He's been hired for just over a month now, and from conversations with current players, Fuller says the guys are already enjoying the presence of Coombs as their new coach.

Fuller looks forward to Coombs have an important impact on the new players like he did on Fuller when he first came into the program.

"But I think it is great," Fuller said. "I know the DBs that are still there are loving it. Just an overall great man. I know he made a huge impact on me and he is going to have those boys right."