COLUMBUS, Ohio – Class of 2020 offensive lineman Deondre Buford was part of a contingent of players from the state of Michigan to make it to Ohio State's one-day camp on Saturday and the three-star lineman hopes he made an impression.

Buford checks in at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds and plays at Martin Luther King high school. Buford says he has more than a dozen offers that includes ones from Iowa, Iowa State, Cincinnati and Purdue to name a few schools.

Saturday was just about trying to get better and if the coaches saw something that they liked, that would even be better.

"It was fun, the coaches coached me up really good," Buford said.

Buford had a chance to work with the Ohio State coaches and felt that the feedback was pretty positive.

"They are telling me that they like me and that I did well (Saturday)," Buford added.

Ohio State has not offered Buford to this point and the talented offensive lineman would love to land an offer from the Buckeyes if that ends up being in the cards.

"It would mean a lot because it is closer to home and I like the facility and coaches," Buford said. "It is just a good feeling here every time I come."

Strength is something that Buford needs to work on by his own admission, but he feels that he does a lot of things well in terms of the mental aspects of the game.

"I take coaching well," Buford said. "Things don't go in one ear and out the other."