Denzel Burke first to lose black stripe in fall practice

The Buckeyes are finishing up their first week of camp and had their first black stripe removal for fall practice with defensive back Denzel Burke earning the right to call himself an official Buckeye.

Burke hails from Scottsdale (Ariz.) and was ranked as the No. 147 player overall in his class according to Rivals.com.

This now marks the sixth Buckeye from the class of 2021 to lose their stripe as five lost it over spring practice including Jack Sawyer, Marvin Harrison, TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka and Reid Carrico.

Burke had already made an impression on his position coach with Matt Barnes commenting on the young corner's development back in April.

"Just kind of blown away by how far along he looks at times," Barnes said. "Now he’s still got a long way to go, don’t get me wrong, but he looks pretty natural in there. So really excited about him.”

Burke saw more action on offense than defense in high school, much like second-year player Cameron Martinez, who is making the transition from offense to defense in the college game.

Ohio State signed five defensive backs in the class of 2021, four of those players looking like they are destined to play cornerback, but Burke was the only one to enroll over the winter of 2021, giving him a leg up on his fellow classmates.

It should not take long for several more signees from the class of 2021 to lose their stripe but Burke will be remembered as the first of the fall to pick up that honor.