Denzel Burke, Cameron Brown take over Ohio State's cornerbacks room

Cameron Brown’s the old man in Ohio State’s young cornerbacks room. The redshirt senior is the only member of the room with more than one full season’s worth of experience, a smaller room than it originally was heading into the spring with third-year cornerback Lejond Cavazos entering the transfer portal, leaving six scholarship options for new secondary and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton to choose from. There’s no way Brown would rather have it. Deciding to return for one more season with the Buckeyes, the fifth-year senior said he plans to be what Jeff Okudah was to him when he made the transition to cornerback: taking the younger defensive backs under his wing and teaching them everything he knows. Now, though, he has the in-game reps to back it up, returning to the starting lineup in 2021 after tearing his Achilles against Penn State in 2020. “They saw me doing it in practice, but when you’re doing it in the game, it’s a different feeling because now the guys are like, ‘OK, we’ll look up to you. We can trust you,’” Brown said.

But in 2022, Brown doesn’t have to lead the room by himself. On the other side of the line returns a player the redshirt senior called the most mature freshman he had ever seen. Denzel Burke: Ohio State’s leading snap getter on defense last season, the player who emerged and took over as a former four star and the No. 11 cornerback in the 2021 class. His success, the 48.4% reception rate by opposing wide receivers per Pro Football Focus, not allowing a single passing touchdown in coverage, the 42 targets spread across the final 10 games of the 2021 season, did not come as a shock to Burke. He knew it was something he was capable of from the moment he stepped on campus. “I already knew what I got: my work ethic and my competitive edge,” Burke said. “So I just felt like if I just kept my head down, be humble, everything was going to work out.” Even with a small room, even with a room filled with inexperience in terms of service time, Brown and Burke bring the Buckeyes much more stability heading into 2022, a year in which there’s a desperate need for the defensive backs to step up after finishing with the third-worst pass defense in the Big Ten last season.

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke prepares to follow up his stellar freshman campaign in 2022. (Scott Stuart)