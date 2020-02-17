COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Corey Dennis has been in the Ohio State program for several years, the degree of difficulty of his position will rise exponentially after his recent promotion to quarterbacks coach under Ryan Day.

Fortunately for Dennis, he won’t be having to break in an inexperienced quarterback with Justin Fields returning for his second season as Ohio State’s starting signal caller.

Dennis has already received major praise for his work with quarterbacks like Dwayne Haskins and even Joe Burrow during his time with the Buckeyes in the past and already has that one-year connection with Fields as the one-time Georgia quarterback made the adjustment from situational player to every-down starter for the 13-1 Buckeyes in 2019.

Fields will enter the season as one of the top-two or three returning quarterbacks in the nation but is far from a finished product. This spring will be critical in his development and Dennis knows that he personally needs to be ready to maximize the potential of his junior quarterback as the Buckeyes look to reload at several other positions on the offensive side of the ball.