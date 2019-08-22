One of the more curious names on Ohio State’s roster in the past few seasons has been that of Demario McCall. The junior running back has shown flashes but has never been able to put everything together to maintain a presence on the field.

Though McCall averages over six yards per carry and over 16 yards per reception, he only has north of five touches per the 16 games he has appeared in. Compare this to the nearly 17 touches per game that J.K. Dobbins gets and there’s a clear disparity in where he ranks in the running back hierarchy.

Fans, players and coaches alike have looked for McCall to have an increased role in the offseason over the last few years, but coaches seemingly haven’t been sure what to do with him, and even McCall isn’t sure exactly where he belongs in Ryan Day’s offense.

“The way our offense is set up, I mean, with me just being an athlete, I can be all over the place,” McCall said about his role in the offense. “It’ll be interesting how they use me, to be honest. Wherever they put me I’ma just do it to the best of my ability and just go to work.”

Having to sit behind Mike Weber, Curtis Samuel and eventually Dobbins, it wasn’t surprising that McCall didn’t see the carries he would’ve wanted, so expectations were fairly low with the talent in front of him. However, now that the coaches see him as the guy firmly behind Dobbins, McCall doesn’t describe the feeling this season as pressure, but he knows the role he needs to fill.

“I wouldn’t call it pressure. I would just call it, me just playing football, I mean, big shoes to fill if that’s what you want to say,” McCall said. “With our older guys just leaving, it’s me having a bigger role if that’s how you want me to say it, but I just feel like I have bigger shoes to fill and you know, gotta go be an athlete and play football.”



