Defensive lineman Jason Moore commits to Ohio State

Moore is the Buckeyes' 18th overall commitment in the 2023 cycle, and he is their second defensive line commitment in the class, joining Dublin Coffman's (Ohio) Will Smith Jr .

Moore is a borderline five-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle, No. 48 overall player and No. 1 player in the state of Maryland in the 2023 class. Moore is the Buckeyes' second commitment in the last three days and their third of the month as he joins offensive tackle Miles Walker , who committed on Friday, and Jermaine Mathews , who committed on July 1.

He is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect from powerhouse program DeMatha Catholic (Md.). That is the same school that housed former Buckeye superstar Chase Young, and there have been comparisons made between Moore and the former Heisman Trophy finalist.

So this was another huge win for Larry Johnson on the recruiting trail out of the DMV area as he has continued to make his legendary presence known in that area. The chance to get developed by Johnson was at the core of Moore's decision in picking the Buckeyes.

"The DMV guys, I believe we're the best out, and we all support each other," Moore said. "I think that's one thing that stood out: Coach Larry Johnson's from here. He gets a lot of guys from the DMV as well. You can see he really takes care of his players. So it's definitely good to see that and be able to see that he would take care of me and develop me to be the best version of myself."

Moore took an official visit to Columbus during the June 24-26 weekend, making it his final official visit. He was hosted by Taron Vincent, another player from the DMV area who is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, on his official visit. He felt comfortable during that trip and was able to see all the things that would be offered to him if he became a Buckeye.

"For me, [the biggest highlight] was seeing all the opportunities on the field and being developed by a great defensive line coach but also seeing the opportunities off the field with education," Moore said. "That really stood out to me that I didn't know a lot about before."

The Buckeyes are continuing to fight Notre Dame for the nation's No. 1 class, and they remain ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten recruiting rankings.