COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State did the dirty work Saturday.

In a sport that showcases flashy offensive plays and long-range shooting, the Buckeyes devoted their energy to defense and rebounding in order to finish the short homestand at 2-0. While Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) was able to shoot 48.9 percent on the game, it was the work on the defensive end that sparked the 68-52 victory over Purdue (14-12, 7-8).

“I thought our defense was as good and as sound as we’ve played all year,” Chris Holtmann said.

Ohio State was 11-1 when holding an opponent below 40-percent shooting entering the game against Purdue. Getting back to their defensive ways, Ohio State was once again able to bring the energy on the defensive end in order to stifle the opposing offense and secure the victory.

“We knew it was going to be a fight from start to finish,” Luther Muhammad said. “We knew to come out to play hard, play together, and our coaches just hit on just competing and executing.”

After failing to reach a .500 record in the Big Ten against Wisconsin less than a week ago, the Buckeyes brought a different energy on the defensive end against Purdue to guarantee history wouldn’t repeat itself. Wisconsin was able to steamroll Ohio State to the tune of 12 3-pointers and 70 points, but Purdue was unable to find similar success against the Buckeyes.

In the first half, the Boilermakers would knock down only 32 percent of their shots from the field and shoot 2-of-9 from beyond the 3-point line. Adding insult to injury, Ohio State would clean up the glass and only surrender one offensive rebound to Purdue.

“I thought they did a good job of not letting us get on the glass, and if you’re struggling shooting you have to do something, whether you’re getting to the free throw line or getting on the offensive glass or scoring in transition, and we just couldn’t generate anything,” Matt Painter said.

The Boilermakers, who came into the game averaging 12.6 offensive rebounds a game, would finish the contest with only seven offensive rebounds.

In the first half, the Buckeyes would hold Purdue scoreless for over six minutes to help contribute to their nine-point halftime lead.

After holding the Boilermakers to 20 points in the first half, the Buckeyes needed to put together a complete game. Less than 48 hours prior to the game against Purdue, Ohio State had a defensive meltdown in the final minutes against Rutgers, allowing the Scarlet Knights to hit on seven straight shots to put the game in jeopardy.

After allowing Rutgers to shoot 48.1 percent in the second half, the Buckeyes were able to bounce back and keep up the intensity for an entire game against Purdue, holding the Boilermakers to 37.9-percent shooting in the second half. Purdue would finish the game shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 20 percent on 3-point shots.

“He wanted us to pressure ball handlers, pressure the ball a lot and really just find a way to do both - guard the three and contain the drive,” Muhammad said on what Holtmann asked them to do.

On the offensive end, the Buckeyes would turn the ball over 16 times, but they were able to force the Boilermakers into 16 turnovers, in which they scored 19 points off. Ohio State would finish the game with 10 steals, and Kaleb Wesson would lead the way with four steals of his own, tying a career high set in November of 2018.

It was the defensive intensity that helped Ohio State become one of the top-ranked teams in the country in early December, and the Buckeyes have been trying to rekindle the early magic. Playing a complete game against Purdue is a nice step toward a return to playing at a high level, but the Buckeyes will need to string together a few more performances of this caliber in order to show the consistency that is needed to make a run in March.

Paired with strong shooting, Ohio State’s defense was able to look good against Purdue, but Holtmann stressed that a tough team will be able to keep up the defensive intensity even when the shots aren’t falling on the offensive end. The Buckeyes were able to hold Purdue scoreless over a three minute stretch without scoring any points themselves.

“That’s a mindset thing. That’s a toughness thing,” Holtmann said. “If you’re going to waiver on that end and if that’s tied to your offense, then you are one soft group, and we weren’t today.”

The Buckeyes will try to continue their defensive momentum when they return to the floor Thursday at Iowa. The game will tip at 7 p.m. on ESPN.